* Ukraine sells from gold reserves, Russia buys in Oct -IMF * Chinese premiums steady at $2-$3 (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Gold was on track for its third straight weekly gain on Friday, buoyed by short-covering and a pause in the dollar rally, while traders also eyed central bank activity for cues. The metal traded between $1,175 an ounce and $1,205 this week, largely steady after a dip to four-and-a-half-year lows earlier in the month. "While the current macro environment of low inflation and a strong dollar has provided a headwind for bullion, a convincing break above the $1,200 level may invite buying from momentum investors," said HSBC analyst James Steel. Helping support bullion was U.S. data on Thursday that showed underlying inflation pressures rose in October, even though that also bolstered expectations of a mid-2015 interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, though an increase in rates could dull its investment appeal. Gold is a non-interest-bearing asset. Spot gold ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,195.60 an ounce by 0724 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent in the previous session. The metal is so far up 0.6 percent for the week. The U.S. dollar paused for breath on Friday as its recent rapid ascent on the yen attracted profit taking, though the market mood remains bullish on the currency given the outperformance of the U.S. economy. Gold had fallen to a 4-1/2-year low of $1,131.85 earlier this month on a strong dollar. Traders were also digesting news of central bank sales and purchases. Ukraine slashed its gold reserves by more than a third in October, data from the International Monetary Fund showed, as the near-bankrupt country reels from fighting a pro-Russian separatist movement in the east. Russia raised its gold holdings for a seventh straight month in the same period. Significant buying and selling by central banks tend to influence gold prices. In the physical markets, buying in top consumer China remained steady with premiums ranging between $2 and $3, helping lend support to global prices. PRICES AT 0724 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1195.6 2.16 0.18 Spot silver 16.26 0.04 0.25 Spot platinum 1216.5 7.51 0.62 Spot palladium 774.47 6.49 0.85 Comex gold 1195 4.1 0.34 Comex silver 16.265 0.128 0.79 Euro 1.2539 DXY 87.631 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)