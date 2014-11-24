SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Gold traded firmly above
$1,200 an ounce on Monday, retaining gains from the previous
session on hopes that a surprise rate cut in China would boost
demand for bullion in the top consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,202.20 an ounce by 0028
GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent on Friday.
* Gold got a boost from short-covering after China cut
interest rates unexpectedly on Friday, stepping up efforts to
support the world's second-biggest economy as it heads towards
its slowest expansion in nearly a quarter of a century, saddled
under a mountain of debt.
* China's leadership and central bank are ready to cut
interest rates again and also loosen lending restrictions,
concerned that falling prices could trigger a surge in debt
defaults, business failures and job losses, said sources
involved in policy-making.
* Bullion also got support from comments from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi that opened the door for
more drastic measures to prevent the euro zone from sliding into
deflation.
* Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and slowing
economy.
* Hedge funds and money managers boosted their net long
position in gold futures and options in the week to Nov. 18, as
they switched to a net long in silver, the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said on Friday.
* The Swiss National Bank on Sunday repeated its opposition
to a proposal that would force the central bank to boost its
gold reserves, with just a week to go until Switzerland votes on
the issue.
* The Dutch central bank has repatriated more than 120
tonnes of gold from vaults in the United States, it said in a
statement on Friday, in a move it believes could have "a
positive effect" on public confidence.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share markets followed the dollar higher on Monday
as the prospect of further policy stimulus in China and Europe
whetted risk appetites while sending the euro skidding.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Nov
1330 U.S. National activity index Oct
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Nov
PRICES AT 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1202.2 0.86 0.07
Spot silver 16.42 0.02 0.12
Spot platinum 1220.05 6.95 0.57
Spot palladium 786.8 -1.2 -0.15
Comex gold 1202 4.3 0.36
Comex silver 16.435 0.04 0.24
Euro 1.2381
DXY 88.307
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)