* Dollar index near 4-year high

* Chinese premiums hold steady at $1-$2 (Updating prices)

By Clara Denina

LONDON, Nov 24 Gold was slightly lower on Monday as buying that propelled bullion to three-week highs on Friday ran out of steam after a surprise rate cut in China raised hopes that demand from the top consumer would increase.

"By unleashing greater spending power amongst the Chinese public, there is more potential for more gold demand and a response in the price longer-term," Mitsubishi Corp strategist Jonathan Butler said.

At 3:28 p.m. (2028 GMT), spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,199.65 an ounce after hitting a three-week high of $1,207.70 on Friday. U.S. gold futures settled at $1,195.70 an ounce, down $2.

"The three-week high is just a pause in the downtrend," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said.

"We still expect interest rates to be hiked next year in the U.S. and possibly more quickly than the market currently anticipates," Boele said. "That will pressure gold."

Trading was quiet ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and with investors awaiting news from the OPEC meeting this week and Swiss referendum on Sunday on how the country manages its gold holdings.

Prices pared some earlier losses after private data on the U.S. services sector for November fell short of forecasts, which put some pressure on the dollar.

The currency was slightly lower but remained close to a four-year high.

In the physical market, Chinese prices traded at a premium of $1-$2 an ounce on Monday, unchanged from the previous session. Traders hope the Chinese interest rate cut will revive appetite for gold jewellery, bars and coins.

Demand slid by more than fifth in the first nine months, according to the China Gold Association, after record buying last year, as consumers became wary of falling prices.

Among other precious metals, platinum fell 1 percent to $1,208.5 an ounce, while palladium was up 0.06 percent at 791.5 an ounce. Silver was up 0.2 percent at $16.51. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore and Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by David Clarke, Keiron Henderson and Lisa Von Ahn)