SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Gold held steady below $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday, retaining losses from the previous session, as traders eyed U.S. economic data and the dollar for cues. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,197.21 an ounce by 0044 GMT, below a three-week high of $1,207.70 reached on Friday. * The metal fell 0.3 percent in the previous session as the rally from a surprise rate cut in top consumer China faded. * Traders were awaiting U.S. economic data due later in the day for cues on the strength of the economy and its impact on the dollar. * A rebound in the euro knocked the dollar index from a 4-1/2-year high on Tuesday but the greenback continued to be well-supported. * A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, and also dents bullion's appeal as a hedge. * On Wall Street, both the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 marked fresh record closing highs, also hurting bullion. * Investors were also closely monitoring developments in the upcoming referendum in Switzerland over a proposal that would force the central bank to boost its gold reserves. * The Nov. 30 vote is aimed at preventing the SNB from offloading its gold holdings. It would also require the central bank to bring back gold parked abroad and to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold, compared with 7.8 percent last month. * Traders and analysts have identified the vote as a factor that could boost gold prices, which fell to a 4-1/2-year low earlier this month. The most-recent opinion poll showed that support among Swiss voters for the initiative has slipped to 38 percent. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday, having benefited from a short squeeze following an encouraging rebound in German business sentiment. * Asian shares gave back some of their China-inspired gains on Tuesday, while oil prices slumped ahead of this week's OPEC meeting. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q3 0745 France Business climate Nov 1330 U.S. GDP Q3 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Sep 1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Sep 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Nov PRICES AT 0044 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1197.21 0.11 0.01 Spot silver 16.47 0.04 0.24 Spot platinum 1205 6.9 0.58 Spot palladium 790.4 2.5 0.32 Comex gold 1196.6 0.9 0.08 Comex silver 16.475 0.099 0.6 Euro 1.2427 DXY 88.172 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)