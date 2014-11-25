* Swiss vote on Nov. 30 seen as key event for prices
* U.S. GDP Q3 revised higher
* China gold imports from Hong Kong jump in Oct
(Updates prices)
By Josephine Mason and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 25 Gold edged up slightly
to just above $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar
eased after data showed a deterioration in consumer confidence,
offsetting better-than-expected U.S. economic growth numbers.
The market lacked direction after U.S. COMEX options expiry,
ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and the
Swiss referendum on central bank gold reserves on Sunday.
The dollar index was down 0.3 percent against a
basket of leading currencies, reversing a short-lived upside
seen after the U.S. GDP data.
The U.S. Commerce Department raised its estimate of gross
domestic product to a 3.9 percent annual pace from the 3.5
percent rate reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters
had expected growth would be cut to a 3.3 percent pace.
Robust economic numbers could prompt the U.S. Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates sooner rather than later.
Bullion is a non-interest-bearing asset.
At 4:11 p.m. EST (2111 GMT), spot gold was up 0.4
percent at $1,202.10 an ounce, still not far from a three-week
high of $1,207.70 reached on Friday after a surprise rate cut in
top consumer China.
U.S. gold futures settled at $1,197.1 per ounce, up
0.1 percent.
In Switzerland, a right-wing Swiss party has called a vote
for Sunday, aiming to prevent the Swiss National Bank from
offloading its gold holdings and obliging it to hold at least 20
percent of its assets in bullion, compared with 8 percent last
month.
While opinion polls showed that support among Swiss voters
for the initiative was fading, a 'yes' vote could boost prices
in the longer term, traders said. The spot gold price fell to a
4-1/2-year low earlier this month.
"If it happens, we could see a short-lived reaction in the
price of gold, but it's not like other central banks will
follow, because it wasn't a central bank decision," Natixis
analyst Bernard Dahdah said.
Platinum gained 2.1 percent to $1,226.0 an ounce.
Silver rose 1.4 percent to $16.76 an ounce, and palladium
also edged 0.4 percent higher to $797.25 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore and
Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Jane Baird and Grant
McCool)