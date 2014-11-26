SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Gold dipped from $1,200 an
ounce on Wednesday as equities rose on optimism over the U.S.
economy, while traders nervously awaited cues from the dollar
and a Swiss referendum on central bank gold reserves.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,199.15 an
ounce by 0045 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous
session.
* The U.S. government upgraded its reading on third quarter
gross domestic product to 3.9 percent on Tuesday from 3.5
percent reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected growth would be cut to 3.3 percent.
* But the upbeat picture was marred somewhat by other data
showing consumer confidence sliding to a five-month low and a
further moderation in house price gains.
* A strong economy dulls gold's appeal as a safe-haven
asset.
* The gold market has otherwise been trading in a tight
range this week, lacking direction ahead of the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and the Swiss referendum on
central bank gold reserves on Sunday.
* The vote is aimed at preventing the Swiss National Bank
from offloading its gold holdings and obliging it to hold at
least 20 percent of its assets in gold, compared with 8 percent
last month. The most-recent opinion poll showed that support
among Swiss voters for the initiative has slipped to 38 percent.
* China's net gold imports from main conduit Hong Kong rose
in October on strong demand for jewellery and bars at the
world's biggest consumer of the precious metal.
* The world's largest jewellery retailer, Chow Tai Fook
Jewellery Group Ltd, became the latest company to flag
the impact of pro-democracy protests as it reported a 23 percent
drop in half-year profit due to weak gold sales.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Germany's BASF SE
and two other big platinum and palladium dealers have
been sued in the United States in what the plaintiff's law firm
called the first nationwide class action over alleged
price-fixing of the metals.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after data showing the
U.S. economy growing at a relatively solid pace calmed investor
anxiety over slowing global growth, while the Australian dollar
languished near four-year lows against the dollar.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices Oct
0745 France Consumer confidence Nov
1330 U.S. Personal income Oct
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index Oct
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov
1500 U.S. New home sales Oct
1500 U.S. Pending home sales Oct
PRICES AT 0045 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1199.15 -1.54 -0.13
Spot silver 16.6 -0.05 -0.3
Spot platinum 1216.75 0.25 0.02
Spot palladium 789.2 0.1 0.01
Comex gold 1198.5 1.4 0.12
Comex silver 16.6 0.047 0.28
Euro 1.2479
DXY 87.856
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)