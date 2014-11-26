* Asian stocks higher on U.S. GDP data
* Gold to average $1,025 next year -SocGen
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, new home sales
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Gold struggled to build on
overnight gains on Wednesday as equities rose on optimism over
the U.S. economy, while traders nervously awaited cues from the
dollar and a Swiss referendum on central bank gold reserves.
The gold market has been in a tight range this week, lacking
direction ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and
the Swiss referendum on Sunday.
The metal has seen quiet trading since recovering from a
four-and-a-half year low earlier this month, though not everyone
believes the worst is over.
Societe Generale cut its forecast for gold and said prices
would average $1,150 an ounce in the fourth quarter and $1,025
next year.
"We expect the gold price to continue to fall as the dollar
strengthens further and the gold bear market continues, leading
to the metal averaging just $862 between 2016 and 2019," Societe
Generale analyst Robin Bhar said in a note.
"We continue to expect investment demand for gold to wane,
as the markets believe there are better alternatives, and this
will be exacerbated when the U.S. begins to raise interest rates
next year, due to better economic conditions and low inflation."
Spot gold was little changed at $1,200 an ounce by
0718 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session.
Asian stocks edged up after upbeat U.S. economic growth data
calmed investor anxiety over a deteriorating global outlook.
The U.S. government upgraded its reading on third quarter
gross domestic product to 3.9 percent on Tuesday from 3.5
percent reported last month, though the upbeat picture was
somewhat marred by other data showing lower consumer confidence
and moderation in house price gains.
Recent strong economic data from the United States has
bullion investors worried that the Federal Reserve could soon
raise rates, hurting gold, a non-interest-bearing asset. A
robust economy also dulls gold's safe-haven appeal.
Traders were eyeing more U.S. data due later on Wednesday
for cues, while also awaiting a referendum in Switzerland that
could result in the central bank purchasing bullion.
The vote is aimed at preventing the Swiss National Bank from
offloading its gold holdings and obliging it to hold at least 20
percent of its assets in gold, compared with 8 percent last
month. The most-recent opinion poll showed that support among
Swiss voters for the initiative has slipped to 38 percent.
PRICES AT 0718 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1200 -0.69 -0.06
Spot silver 16.61 -0.04 -0.24
Spot platinum 1222.74 6.24 0.51
Spot palladium 797 7.9 1
Comex gold 1199.1 2 0.17
Comex silver 16.585 0.032 0.19
Euro 1.2469
DXY 87.883
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Anupama Dwivedi)