* Dollar index benefits from soft euro zone data
* Oil prices slide as OPEC opts not to cut output
* U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving holiday
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Nov 27 Gold eased on Thursday, hurt by a
sharp drop in oil prices, strength in the dollar and fresh
outflows from bullion-backed funds, with traders cautious ahead
of this weekend's Swiss referendum on central bank bullion
assets.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,193.85 an ounce
at 1549 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December
delivery were down $3.80 an ounce at $1,192.80. U.S. markets
were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
News that oil cartel OPEC had opted not to cut output in the
face of falling prices knocked benchmark Brent crude oil futures
more than 4 percent to their lowest in four years.
"Falling oil prices might lead to a less inflation pressure,
and this in turn is negative for gold," Commerzbank analyst
Daniel Briesemann said.
"The referendum on Sunday is also casting a shadow....The
latest polls suggest there will be a 'no' vote, so we are
expecting lower gold prices at the beginning of next week."
Swiss voters go to the polls on Sunday to decide a motion
that would oblige the Swiss National Bank to hold 20 percent of
its reserves in bullion, repatriate gold from overseas, and
undertake to make no gold sales.
If a 'yes' vote is passed, the Swiss central bank would have
to buy about 1,500 tonnes of gold over the next few years,
analysts say.
Investment interest in gold has suffered this year from
expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy before
other central banks.
Higher U.S. interest rates would lift the opportunity cost
of holding non-yielding bullion, and would also benefit the
dollar, in which the metal is priced.
The dollar rose a quarter of a percent against a currency
basket on Thursday, pressuring precious metals.
Outflows from the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Shares, resumed on
Wednesday. Holdings fell 2.1 tonnes to 718.82 tonnes, near
six-year lows.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 1
percent at $16.30 an ounce, platinum was down 0.6 percent
at $1,215.24 an ounce and palladium was up 0.5 percent at
$803.98 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)