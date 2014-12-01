SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Gold slid 2 percent on Monday and silver slumped more than 6 percent to its lowest since 2009 after Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected proposals on Sunday to boost gold reserves. The "Save our Swiss gold" initiative, proposed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party out of concern the central bank has sold too much of its gold in the past, was rejected by 77 percent of voters, said Swiss broadcaster SRF. Spot gold dropped as far as $1,142.91 an ounce, its lowest since early November. It was down 1.3 percent at $1,152.46 by 0009 GMT. Spot silver fell as far as $14.42 an ounce, its weakest since August 2009 and down 6.4 percent from Friday's close. U.S. gold futures dropped nearly 3 percent at one point and silver futures tumbled as much as 9 percent. Analysts said the likelihood of the Swiss National Bank raising gold holdings to 20 percent of its foreign exchange reserves was remote although the extent of price falls in gold and silver showed the decision was not fully priced in. A surprise "yes" vote would have prompted the Swiss central bank to buy about 1,500 tonnes of gold over the next few years, analysts said. Precious metals prices 0009 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1152.46 -14.58 -1.25 -4.36 Spot Silver 14.70 -0.71 -4.61 -24.27 Spot Platinum 1187.75 -8.75 -0.73 -13.14 Spot Palladium 801.50 -4.95 -0.61 12.41 COMEX GOLD FEB5 1151.70 -23.80 -2.02 -4.31 25761 COMEX SILVER MAR5 14.73 -0.83 -5.34 -24.83 8785 Euro/Dollar 1.2437 Dollar/Yen 118.86 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)