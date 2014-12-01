* Gold rallies 2.6 pct to day's peak, silver bounces 6 pct
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 1 Gold saw its biggest
daily surge in more than a year on Monday, reversing from 2
percent losses to a one-month high on spillover support from the
surging oil market, technical buy signals and potential for
increased Indian imports. Silver vaulted nearly 9 percent.
The rally followed a thinly traded move lower, viewed by
traders as overdone, after Switzerland voted on Sunday against a
proposal to boost its gold reserves.
Spot gold was up 4.2 percent at $1,216.34 at 12:29
p.m. EST (1729 GMT), its biggest daily surge since September
2013. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December
delivery settled up $42.60, or 3.6 percent, at $1,218.10 an
ounce, also a one-month high.
Silver rallied on the coattails of gold, rising 6.9
percent at $16.47 an ounce, having earlier rallied as much as
8.8 percent to a peak of $16.76.
"They did get rather oversold at the end of last week so
there were heavy short positions in both markets," said James
Steel, chief metals analyst for HSBC Securities.
Gold received support from the physical markets and from
India, the second-biggest gold consumer, which eased curbs on
imports on Friday. In top consumer China premiums were steady at
about $1-2, reflecting strong buying interest.
However, trade sources said the unexpected move by India's
central bank to ease curbs on overseas purchases does not mean
there will be a jump in imports.
Also bullish was the price reversal in oil prices
which rallied around 4 percent, traders said.
"Selling appetite was there, but as it turned out, they were
not prepared to hang on to the conviction for that long," Saxo
Bank's head of commodity research Ole Hansen said, referring to
the session's earlier weakness.
Risk appetite was slack on wider markets, hurt by slowing
factory activity in China and Europe, with global stock markets
down. The yen briefly hit a seven-year low after Moody's cut its
rating on Japan, stimulating some gold demand, traders said.
Platinum gained 3.4 percent to $1,237.25 an ounce,
while palladium turned down 0.4 percent to $803.50 an
ounce.
