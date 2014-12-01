* Gold rallies 2.6 pct to day's peak, silver bounces 6 pct higher

* Stocks fall in Europe, U.S.; Moody's cuts rating on Japan

* Swiss voters reject proposal on central bank gold reserves (Adds milestone to paragraph 1, updates prices, adds comment)

By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 1 Gold saw its biggest daily surge in more than a year on Monday, reversing from 2 percent losses to a one-month high on spillover support from the surging oil market, technical buy signals and potential for increased Indian imports. Silver vaulted nearly 9 percent.

The rally followed a thinly traded move lower, viewed by traders as overdone, after Switzerland voted on Sunday against a proposal to boost its gold reserves.

Spot gold was up 4.2 percent at $1,216.34 at 12:29 p.m. EST (1729 GMT), its biggest daily surge since September 2013. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled up $42.60, or 3.6 percent, at $1,218.10 an ounce, also a one-month high.

Silver rallied on the coattails of gold, rising 6.9 percent at $16.47 an ounce, having earlier rallied as much as 8.8 percent to a peak of $16.76.

"They did get rather oversold at the end of last week so there were heavy short positions in both markets," said James Steel, chief metals analyst for HSBC Securities.

Gold received support from the physical markets and from India, the second-biggest gold consumer, which eased curbs on imports on Friday. In top consumer China premiums were steady at about $1-2, reflecting strong buying interest.

However, trade sources said the unexpected move by India's central bank to ease curbs on overseas purchases does not mean there will be a jump in imports.

Also bullish was the price reversal in oil prices which rallied around 4 percent, traders said.

"Selling appetite was there, but as it turned out, they were not prepared to hang on to the conviction for that long," Saxo Bank's head of commodity research Ole Hansen said, referring to the session's earlier weakness.

Risk appetite was slack on wider markets, hurt by slowing factory activity in China and Europe, with global stock markets down. The yen briefly hit a seven-year low after Moody's cut its rating on Japan, stimulating some gold demand, traders said.

Platinum gained 3.4 percent to $1,237.25 an ounce, while palladium turned down 0.4 percent to $803.50 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, David Goodman and Chizu Nomiyama)