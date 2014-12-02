* Gold eases after near 4-percent jump overnight
* Outlook depends on oil prices, dollar
* Chinese premiums ease on higher prices
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Gold slipped on Tuesday on
worries a strong dollar and volatile oil markets could undermine
an overnight rally that lifted the yellow metal sharply away
from four-and-a-half-year lows.
Spot gold traded in a $80 range on Monday, first falling to
$1,142.91 an ounce after Switzerland voted against a proposal to
boost its gold reserves, and then rallying to $1,220.99 as oil
prices recovered.
"The market was overtly short but then the move higher also
looks overdone," said a precious metals trader in Hong Kong. The
dollar outlook continues to be strong and oil prices could fall
again, both hurting gold, the trader noted.
"I think gold is going to carry on being volatile for the
rest of the year."
Spot gold had dipped 0.3 percent to $1,206.47 an
ounce by 0728 GMT, after gaining nearly 4 percent on Monday, its
biggest one-day jump since September 2013.
U.S. gold futures fell 1 percent on Tuesday, while
silver futures also gave back some gains after sharp
moves higher in the previous session. Platinum and palladium
were lower as well after choppy trade on Monday.
Bullion has fallen along with oil in recent sessions on
expectations that weaker oil prices could mean less inflationary
pressures. Gold is seen as a hedge against rising prices.
But crude oil jumped as much as 5 percent on Monday,
rebounding from five-year lows with their biggest daily gain
since 2012, boosting gold. It fell again on Tuesday.
Gold's outlook will depend in the near term on the dollar
and oil direction, according to an HSBC research note.
"The rally may have further to go near term but shorts
exiting the market will provide only near term strength. The
dollar still appears to be the favoured currency and may provide
greater headwinds for gold going forward," HSBC analysts said.
Physical demand from Asian buyers would also have to be
strong for the rally to sustain.
In top consumer China, local prices were
trading at a premium of less than $1 an ounce on Tuesday, lower
than Monday's $1-$2. Prices even slipped to a discount early on
Monday, hinting at sluggish demand.
India, the second biggest consumer, eased import curbs last
week in a surprise move but trade sources said that overseas
purchases may not be quick to emerge to due to adequate stocks
in the country.
PRICES AT 0728 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1206.47 -3.96 -0.33
Spot silver 16.32 -0.1 -0.61
Spot platinum 1223.25 -14.35 -1.16
Spot palladium 801.5 -2 -0.25
Comex gold 1206.5 -11.6 -0.95
Comex silver 16.35 -0.342 -2.05
Euro 1.2456
DXY 88.11
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)