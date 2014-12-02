(Fixes typographical error in headline)
* Gold eases after near 4-percent jump
* Dollar up 0.3 pct as oil retreats
* Chinese premiums ease after Monday's rally
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Dec 2 Gold slipped around 1 percent on
Tuesday as a firm dollar and signals the U.S. economy is
benefiting from a decline in oil prices renewed expectations the
Federal Reserve may start to tighten policy sometime in the
middle of 2015.
Spot gold dipped 1 percent to $1,198.99 an ounce by
1108 GMT, after gaining nearly 4 percent on Monday, its biggest
one-day jump since September 2013.
U.S. gold futures fell 1.6 percent to $1,198.80 an
ounce.
Spot prices traded in a $80 range on Monday, first falling
to a near three-week low after Switzerland voted against a
proposal to boost its gold reserves, and then rallying to
$1,220.99, its highest in a month, as oil prices recovered.
"There is extremely chopping trading going in the year end
...concerns over the impact of lower prices on inflation and
what lower inflation does to a central bank's policy are driving
factors at the moment," BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Michael
Widmer said.
Bullion has fallen in tandem with oil in recent sessions on
expectations that weaker crude prices could further reduce
inflationary pressures. The metal is usually seen as an hedge
against oil-led inflation.
But crude oil jumped as much as 5 percent on Monday,
rebounding from five-year lows with their biggest daily gain
since 2012. It fell again on Tuesday.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent against a basket of leading
currencies, underpinned by comments from Fed Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer and New York Fed President William
Dudley at separate events on Monday.
Both said that soft oil prices would only temporarily dampen
the overall cost borne by consumers and painted a mostly rosy
outlook, suggesting the Fed was not letting energy markets
distract it from lifting rates.
An increase in interest rates faster and sooner than
expected, which could continue to boost the dollar and hurt
non-interest-bearing bullion.
Physical demand from Asian buyers would also have to be
strong for the rally to sustain.
In top consumer China, local prices were
trading at a premium of less than $1 an ounce on Tuesday, lower
than Monday's $1-$2. Prices even slipped to a discount early on
Monday, hinting at sluggish demand.
India, the second biggest consumer, eased import curbs last
week in a surprise move but trade sources said that overseas
purchases may not be quick to emerge to due to adequate stocks
in the country.
Platinum lost 1.7 percent to $1,212.00 an ounce.
Silver fell 1.3 percent to $16.21 an ounce, and palladium
also edged 0.8 percent lower to $798.05 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by William Hardy)