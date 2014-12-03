SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Gold slipped for a second
straight session on Wednesday to trade below $1,200 an ounce as
weaker oil prices and a stronger dollar diminished the metal's
appeal as a hedge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,196.60 an
ounce by 0037 GMT, after falling 1 percent in the previous
session.
* Oil prices resumed their slide on Tuesday, driven lower by
a deal that will add more Iraqi crude to already oversupplied
markets, higher margin requirements for trading U.S. futures and
a strengthening dollar.
* Bullion has fallen in tandem with oil in recent sessions
on expectations that weaker crude prices could reduce
inflationary pressure. The metal is usually seen as a hedge
against oil-led inflation.
* The strength in the dollar has also dulled gold's appeal,
along with optimistic views on the U.S. economy.
* Upbeat comments from two influential U.S. Federal Reserve
officials stressing the positive impact on the U.S. economy of
the drop in energy prices contributed to the greenback's
strength.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.33 percent to
720.02 tonnes on Tuesday.
* U.S. investment firm Blackrock said gold miners looking to
lure back fund flows need to cut production and give more money
back to investors rather than ploughing it into the business in
a bid to boost production.
* In India, the decision to scrap a rule mandating traders
to export 20 percent of all gold imported into the country was a
"reasonable" one and the government will review its gold import
policies, the central bank said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered at a seven-year high against the
Japanese yen early on Wednesday, following a broad rally
overnight, thanks in part to a big rise in U.S. yields as the
economic outlook there outshone most of its rich world peers.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Nov
0145 China HSBC services PMI Nov
0850 France Markit services PMI Nov
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Nov
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Nov
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI Nov
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Nov
PRICES AT 0037 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1196.6 -1.96 -0.16
Spot silver 16.42 -0.01 -0.06
Spot platinum 1215.05 3.55 0.29
Spot palladium 801.38 2.4 0.3
Comex gold 1196.3 -3.1 -0.26
Comex silver 16.43 -0.026 -0.16
Euro 1.2385
DXY 88.613
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)