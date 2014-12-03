* Gold steadier, after 1 pct overnight drop, on higher oil
prices
* SPDR fund sees first inflow in two weeks
* Coming up: US ADP national employment data, Markit
services PMI
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Gold steadied near $1,200 an
ounce on Wednesday as a rise in oil prices provided support, but
strength in the dollar and optimism about the U.S. economy
weighed on the metal's appeal as a hedge.
Bullion also got some help from inflows of 2.4 tonnes into
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund.
Despite the first inflow in two weeks, the fund's holdings
are sitting firmly near a six-year low, underlining bearish
sentiment in the market.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,200.60 an ounce
at 0728 GMT after falling 1 percent in the previous session.
"Precious metal prices have been out of favour since July.
For starters, the U.S. dollar has rallied. Moreover, inflation
expectations have fallen substantially because of a sell-off in
oil prices," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said in a note.
Bullion has fallen in tandem with oil in recent sessions on
expectations that weaker crude prices could reduce inflationary
pressure. The metal is usually seen as a hedge against rising
prices.
Oil rebounded more than 1 percent on Wednesday but Brent and
U.S. crude have fallen more than 30 percent since June and
touched five-year lows earlier in the week on supply worries.
Despite some gains in the first half of the year from
geopolitical tensions, gold has fallen in recent months as
strong U.S. economic data and expectations of interest rate
hikes have boosted the dollar.
The greenback hit a seven-year high versus the yen on
Wednesday and rose to its highest in more than 5-1/2 years
against a basket of currencies, thanks in part to a big rise in
U.S. yields as the economic outlook there outshone most of its
rich world peers.
Upbeat comments from two influential Federal Reserve
officials stressing the positive impact on the U.S. economy of
the drop in oil prices contributed to the greenback's strength.
Investors believe demand for gold will fall if rates rise as
it is a non-interest-bearing asset.
"We expect the gold price to remain under pressure initially
in the first half of next year on the back of growing
speculation about increasingly imminent interest rate hikes in
the United States," Commerzbank said in a note.
It sees gold falling to $1,125 on average in the second
quarter of 2015 but expects it to climb to $1,250 by the end of
the year as the pressure abates.
PRICES AT 0728 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1200.6 2.04 0.17
Spot silver 16.37 -0.06 -0.37
Spot platinum 1213.05 1.55 0.13
Spot palladium 803.22 4.24 0.53
Comex gold 1200.1 0.7 0.06
Comex silver 16.395 -0.061 -0.37
Euro 1.2366
DXY 88.699
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford,
Alan Raybould and Biju Dwarakanath)