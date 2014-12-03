* Gold holds above near 3-week low touched Monday

* SPDR fund receives first inflow in two weeks

By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 3 Gold rose 1 percent on Wednesday, holding above $1,200 an ounce, boosted by firmer oil prices that prompted investors to shuffle positions while largely shrugging off the firm U.S. dollar.

The metal had fallen to a near three-week low on Monday after Switzerland voted against a proposal to boost its gold reserves. It then recovered to its highest in a month that same day as oil prices moved up from a five-year low.

"There is less appetite for selling the metal ... we are seeing the dollar rising, stock markets up, U.S. yields stronger but gold is still well supported and that comes back to what happened on Monday, when a lot of stop loss buying was triggered," Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.

Spot gold rose to a session high of $1,214.50 an ounce in volatile trading and was up 0.9 percent at $1,209.11 by 3:26 p.m. EST (2026 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.8 percent to settle at $1,208.40 per ounce.

The SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, saw inflows of 2.4 tonnes on Tuesday.

"The key drivers in the medium to longer term are the recovering U.S. economy and expected rate hikes next year, which should dent investor demand for gold," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

Wednesday's gains were kept in check by a firmer dollar, which rose to its highest in more than 5-1/2 years against a basket of currencies, while U.S. yields and European shares also increased.

"There's a crowded short trade. Shorts will look to cover if they don't get what they want out of the ECB (European Central Bank) meeting tomorrow and gold will probably extend some of these gains," said Bill Baruch, senior market strategist at iiTrader in Chicago.

Results of a Reuters poll of economists suggest the ECB will try to exhaust all other available options before embarking on a full-scale sovereign bond-buying program, also known as quantitative easing, which Germany firmly opposes.

Platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,219.00 an ounce. Silver was down 0.5 percent at $16.35 an ounce and palladium fell 0.4 percent to $795.47 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman, Elaine Hardcastle, David Evans and Chris Reese)