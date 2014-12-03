* Gold holds above near 3-week low touched Monday
* SPDR fund receives first inflow in two weeks
NEW YORK)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 3 Gold rose 1 percent on
Wednesday, holding above $1,200 an ounce, boosted by firmer oil
prices that prompted investors to shuffle positions while
largely shrugging off the firm U.S. dollar.
The metal had fallen to a near three-week low on Monday
after Switzerland voted against a proposal to boost its gold
reserves. It then recovered to its highest in a month that same
day as oil prices moved up from a five-year low.
"There is less appetite for selling the metal ... we are
seeing the dollar rising, stock markets up, U.S. yields stronger
but gold is still well supported and that comes back to what
happened on Monday, when a lot of stop loss buying was
triggered," Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.
Spot gold rose to a session high of $1,214.50 an
ounce in volatile trading and was up 0.9 percent at $1,209.11 by
3:26 p.m. EST (2026 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.8
percent to settle at $1,208.40 per ounce.
The SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw inflows of 2.4 tonnes on Tuesday.
"The key drivers in the medium to longer term are the
recovering U.S. economy and expected rate hikes next year, which
should dent investor demand for gold," Julius Baer analyst
Carsten Menke said.
Wednesday's gains were kept in check by a firmer dollar,
which rose to its highest in more than 5-1/2 years against a
basket of currencies, while U.S. yields and European
shares also increased.
"There's a crowded short trade. Shorts will look to cover if
they don't get what they want out of the ECB (European Central
Bank) meeting tomorrow and gold will probably extend some of
these gains," said Bill Baruch, senior market strategist at
iiTrader in Chicago.
Results of a Reuters poll of economists suggest the ECB will
try to exhaust all other available options before embarking on a
full-scale sovereign bond-buying program, also known as
quantitative easing, which Germany firmly opposes.
Platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,219.00 an ounce.
Silver was down 0.5 percent at $16.35 an ounce and
palladium fell 0.4 percent to $795.47 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Goodman, Elaine Hardcastle, David Evans and
Chris Reese)