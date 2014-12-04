SINGAPORE, Dec 4 Gold edged lower on Thursday as
the metal's appeal as a hedge declined with the dollar trading
at a 5-1/2-year high against basket of major currencies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,207.40 an ounce by
0039 GMT, after rising nearly 1 percent in the previous session.
* The metal is edging closer to a one-month high of
$1,220.99 reached on Monday, after having slumped to $1,142.91
in the same session.
* U.S. crude closed higher on Wednesday at more than $67
after data showed a surprise tumble in inventories, but a report
suggesting Saudi Arabia expected still lower prices for oil sent
Brent below $70 a barrel.
* Gold has been moving in tandem with oil prices recently as
the metal is seen as a hedge against oil-led inflation.
* The U.S. dollar index climbed to its highest in
more than 5-1/2 years on Wednesday on optimism over the economy.
* Dollar-denominated bullion tends to drop lower on a
stronger greenback as its hedge-appeal is lowered.
* A popular exchange-traded fund of gold miners dove nearly
10 percent in the waning seconds of trading on Wednesday, the
latest in a series of unusual moves in single securities on
heavy volume this month.
* South African precious metals mining firms Sibanye Gold
and Northam Platinum are among a group of
about 10 companies interested in Anglo American Platinum's
Union mine in South Africa, Sibanye and mining industry
sources said.
* The platinum market is expected to see a shortfall of
885,000 ounces this year, a report by the World Platinum
Investment Council estimated on Wednesday, as a strike in major
producer South Africa reduced supply.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro staggered at two-year lows early on Thursday,
finding few friends in a market that is wagering the European
Central Bank will be forced to inject even more stimulus to a
sputtering euro zone economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1245 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
PRICES AT 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1207.4 -1.79 -0.15
Spot silver 16.33 -0.06 -0.37
Spot platinum 1220.7 2.8 0.23
Spot palladium 794.4 1.42 0.18
Comex gold 1207.4 -1.3 -0.11
Comex silver 16.385 -0.027 -0.16
Euro 1.2316
DXY 88.882
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)