* Gold had gained nearly 1 pct in previous session
* Traders await ECB policy decision at 1245 GMT
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims at 1330 GMT
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 4 Gold edged lower in Asian
trading on Thursday as the dollar traded close to a 5-1/2-year
high against a basket of major currencies, but the metal managed
to hold above the key $1,200-an-ounce level.
Investors were awaiting a policy decision by the European
Central Bank on stimulus measures and U.S. weekly jobless claims
data on Thursday to see if they held any further boosts for the
dollar.
Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,204.70 an ounce by
0746 GMT, after rising nearly 1 percent in the previous session.
The U.S. dollar index climbed to its highest in more
than 5-1/2 years on Wednesday on optimism over the world's
largest economy. Data showed U.S. private companies added
workers at a fairly brisk clip in November and the services
sector grew strongly.
"It's a wait-and-watch situation right now because there are
some key events over the next two days. We have the ECB meet
today and (U.S.) nonfarm payrolls on Friday, and both could
potentially trigger big moves again," said a precious metals
trader in Singapore.
"It looks like we will consolidate near $1,200 for now but
the risks from the last few months remain," the trader said.
Gold climbed to a one-month high of $1,220.99 an ounce on
Monday, after having slumped to $1,142.91 in the same session.
Friday's data would help investors gauge the strength of the
U.S. economic recovery and how it would impact interest rates.
Gold prices gained in the first two quarters of the year, but
have fallen in the second half as expectations of rate hikes
lifted the dollar.
Demand for dollar-denominated gold tends to weaken on a
stronger greenback as it makes the metal more expensive for
holders of other currencies and also lowers its hedge-appeal.
Gold has also been hurt by softer oil prices recently as the
metal is seen as a hedge against oil-led inflation.
Some recent gains in gold are seen as a result of short
covering, prompting traders to be wary of the moves higher.
"Much of the buying recently has been done by shorts exiting
the market and not fresh longs entering the market or old longs
extending positions," HSBC analysts said in a note.
PRICES AT 0746 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1204.7 -4.49 -0.37
Spot silver 16.41 0.02 0.12
Spot platinum 1224.5 6.6 0.54
Spot palladium 796.98 4 0.5
Comex gold 1204.7 -4 -0.33
Comex silver 16.445 0.033 0.2
Euro 1.2303
DXY 88.983
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
