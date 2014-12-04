* Euro rebounds from 28-month low after ECB statement
* Traders await U.S. payrolls data due on Friday
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 4 Gold pared losses on
Thursday as the euro rebounded against the dollar after European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said the bank would reevaluate
the case for more stimulus next year, but remained under
pressure ahead of key U.S. data on Friday.
Strength in the U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated gold
more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Investors had been looking for a clear sign from Draghi that
the ECB was heading for a move into the sort of outright
printing of money, or quantitative easing, carried out by other
central banks in recent years.
Spot gold was at $1,206.87 an ounce by 2:47 p.m. EST
(1947 GMT), down 0.2 percent but off an earlier low of
$1,201.07, while U.S. gold futures for December settled
down $1.00 at $1,207.70. The euro bounced from a 28-month
low to rise 0.3 percent.
Uncertainty ahead of a key reading of U.S. non-farm payrolls
on Friday and caution after wide swings in gold prices on Monday
limited the rise and kept prices from building on gains, traders
said.
"The market is extremely nervous. A lack of direction is
keeping everyone on their toes (with) Monday still very fresh in
everyone's minds," Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS in
Switzerland, said. "(Gold is) just following the euro tick by
tick."
Friday's payrolls data will help investors gauge the
strength of the U.S. economic recovery and how it will impact
interest rates. A run of upbeat U.S. data has supported the view
that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy before
other central banks.
A rise in U.S. interest rates would lift the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding gold and further boost the dollar.
"We expect a neutral report. It provided a tone of wait and
see," said George Gero, precious metals strategist for RBC
Capital Markets in New York, referring to the payrolls data.
A report released on Thursday showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week,
pointing to an improving labor market.
Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.7
percent at $16.51 an ounce. Spot platinum was up 1.3
percent at $1,233.20 an ounce, while spot palladium was
up 0.5 percent at $797.00 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Jane Baird and David Holmes)