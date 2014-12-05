* Gold up 3.3 pct for the week
* Traders on sidelines ahead of data
* Coming Up: U.S. Non-farm payrolls Nov; 1330 GMT
(Updates milestone, prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Gold was heading for its
biggest weekly gain in 10 months on Friday as a modest bounce in
oil prices boosted demand for the metal as an inflation-hedge,
but investors were nervous ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that
could trigger sharp moves.
The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is keenly watched as a
gauge of economic strength and for its impact on the dollar and
the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
A strong report could prompt the Fed to raise rates soon and
boost the dollar. Investors fear higher rates could dull the
appeal of gold, a non-interest-bearing asset.
The report is expected to show that employers added 230,000
new jobs last month, and the unemployment rate remaining
unchanged at 5.8 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
"Should tonight's numbers exceed 230,000 it could send gold
tumbling quickly," said Howie Lee, an analyst at Phillip
Futures, adding that support could come in at $1,140.
"(A strong report) should set the tone for gold to languish
below $1,200 for the rest of the year and leave gold to end the
year in red territory."
Spot gold was little changed at $1,205.60 an ounce by
0730 GMT. The metal was set for a 3.3-percent gain for the week,
its biggest jump since February.
In recent months, strong U.S. data and a robust dollar have
pushed gold close to four-and-a-half-year lows. The slump in oil
prices to five-year lows has also added pressure.
Gold traders were also tracking developments regarding
stimulus measures in Europe.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank put off until next
year a decision on whether to increase its stimulus, a delay
that indicated rates will not be pressured lower for the time
being.
The resulting rally in the euro knocked the dollar index
from a 5-1/2 year high, providing some support to gold.
In the physical markets, Chinese buying remained steady with
premiums unchanged at about $1-$2 on Friday.
PRICES AT 0730 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1205.6 0.28 0.02
Spot silver 16.46 0.05 0.3
Spot platinum 1233.7 3.8 0.31
Spot palladium 797.58 3.07 0.39
Comex gold 1205.6 -2.1 -0.17
Comex silver 16.495 -0.08 -0.48
Euro 1.2374
DXY 88.724
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sunil Nair)