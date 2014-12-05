* U.S. payrolls rise by 321,000 in November
* Dollar rises, traders bring forward rate hike forecasts
* Gold falls as much as 1.6 pct before paring losses
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 5 Gold fell more than 1
percent on Friday, after U.S. November non-farm payrolls data
beat forecasts, fueling expectations that the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates sooner rather than later and lifting
the dollar.
Labor Department data showed the U.S. economy added 321,000
new jobs last month, the largest number in nearly three years,
and wages increased.
That sparked a rally in the U.S. dollar, which hit multi
year highs and prompted traders to bet the Fed will raise rates
earlier in 2015 than formerly thought.
Spot gold was down 1.2 percent at $1,190.90 an ounce
at 2:42 p.m. EST (1942 GMT), while U.S. gold futures
settled down $17.30 an ounce, or 1.4 percent, at $1,190.40. In
the wake of the data, spot gold hit a low of $1,186.10, down 1.6
percent. Some traders said they were surprised it did not fall
further.
For the week, however, spot gold rose around 2 percent after
heavy short-covering lifted prices 4 percent on Monday, its
biggest daily gain in more than a year. Traders said this could
attract short-term buying next week, while others suggested the
market was stabilizing around current levels.
"It will be interesting to see how (gold) develops as we
move towards the FOMC meeting on Dec. 17," ABN Amro analyst
Georgette Boele said. "If we have a more hawkish Fed, more of an
adjustment in interest rate expectations, and a still higher
dollar," it will be negative for gold.
Higher rates boost the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding gold and lift the dollar, in which the metal is
priced.
In the physical bullion markets, Chinese buying remained
steady with premiums unchanged at about $1-$2 on Friday.
"Physical demand continues to underpin both the silver and
gold markets," Kitco Metals Inc said in a note.
Data from the Istanbul Gold Exchange showed gold imports
into Turkey more than doubled year on year to 46.9 tonnes in
November, its strongest monthly imports in more than six years.
Silver was down 0.9 percent at $16.26 an ounce. Spot
platinum was down 0.9 percent at $1,218.42 an ounce,
while palladium was up 0.7 percent at $799.91 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Josephine Mason in New York and A.
Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Susan Thomas, William
Hardy and Marguerita Choy)