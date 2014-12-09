SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Gold gave up some of its
overnight gains on Tuesday as the dollar recovered from losses
and oil prices weakened, dulling the metal's appeal as a hedge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,200.26 an
ounce by 0036 GMT.
* Gold jumped more than 1 percent on Monday on a brief surge
of late-day technical buying as it breached the $1,200-per-ounce
level long after the U.S. dollar dropped from a more than
five-year high.
* But the dollar recovered on Tuesday and was higher against
a basket of major currencies.
* A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies and also decreases its
appeal as an alternative investment.
* Softer oil prices have also hurt gold's appeal as a hedge
against oil-led inflation. Oil slumped to fresh five-year lows
on Monday.
* Investor sentiment has been largely bearish. Holdings in
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25 percent to 719.12 tonnes on
Monday.
* Cues for the day will also come from U.S. economic data
that would indicate strength of the recovery and how soon the
Federal Reserve could increase rates.
* Strong data and higher rates could provide a further boost
to the dollar and hurt non-interest-bearing bullion.
* In gold mining news, Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
, China's largest listed gold producer, is buying
nearly a 10 percent stake in Pretium Resources Inc, a
small Canadian miner developing one of the highest grade gold
finds in recent times.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. and European stocks fell on Monday after weak Chinese
and Japanese data stoked worries about slowing global economic
growth, while oil prices sank to five-year lows on expectations
of oversupply into 2015.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Trade data Oct
0745 France Trade data Oct
1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism Nov
1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Oct
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Dec
1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Oct
PRICES AT 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1200.26 -2.54 -0.21
Spot silver 16.29 -0.04 -0.24
Spot platinum 1227 -5 -0.41
Spot palladium 795 -1.3 -0.16
Comex gold 1200.8 5.9 0.49
Comex silver 16.345 0.069 0.42
Euro 1.2305
DXY 89.206
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)