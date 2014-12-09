* Dollar slips after early gains * SPDR resumes decline, holdings near 6-yr low * Chinese prices recover after swinging to discount (Adds jump in U.S. gold futures, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Gold rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses to trade above $1,200 an ounce, as the U.S. dollar gave up early gains. The greenback fell against a basket of major currencies after earlier gains triggered by a Wall Street Journal report that Federal Reserve officials were seriously considering dropping an assurance that short-term interest rates would stay near zero for a "considerable time". The step might be taken at the Fed's policy meeting next week, the report said. Further gains in bullion would depend on the dollar and the timing of the Fed's move to raise rates. Higher rates would decrease demand for non-interest-bearing bullion. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,206.10 an ounce by 0809 GMT. It jumped 1 percent on Monday on technical buying after the dollar eased from a more than five-year high. U.S. gold futures jumped 1 percent. "Gold will have a hard time holding on to rallies because the gains are mostly from short-covering," said a trader in Sydney. "The fundamentals regarding a strong economy haven't changed and people are still very much bearish on gold because it looks like a rate hike will come soon." That was reflected in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, seen as a proxy for investor sentiment. The fund's holdings resumed declines after a brief uptick and were close to six-year lows on Monday. The major factor hurting sentiment is the strength in the dollar, which can be boosted by robust economic data and the possibility of higher rates. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies and also decreases its attraction as an alternative investment. Softer oil prices have also hurt gold's appeal as a hedge against oil-led inflation. Benchmark Brent crude slipped to its lowest in five years on Tuesday. Cues for the day will also come from U.S. data that could indicate the strength of economic recovery and its impact on monetary policy. In the physical markets, prices in China, the top consumer of the precious metal, had slipped to a discount of about 50 cents an ounce on Tuesday before recovering to trade at a slight premium. Buyers of jewellery and bars have been cautious due to the recent volatility in prices. Strong physical purchases usually provide a floor to falling gold prices. PRICES AT 0809 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1206.1 3.3 0.27 Spot silver 16.41 0.08 0.49 Spot platinum 1231 -1 -0.08 Spot palladium 802.55 6.25 0.78 Comex gold 1206.4 11.5 0.96 Comex silver 16.465 0.189 1.16 Euro 1.2356 DXY 88.797 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sunil Nair)