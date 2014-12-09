* Dollar slips on Fed officials' comments
* SPDR resumes decline, holdings near 6-year low
* Chinese prices recover after swinging to discount
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 Gold rose nearly 3
percent on Tuesday, hitting its highest since late October, as
cautious comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers
prompted a sharp pullback in the dollar.
Dennis Lockhart, head of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, said
late on Monday he was in no rush to drop the Fed's pledge to
keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time", while
San Francisco Fed chief John Williams said the phrase was still
appropriate.
That sparked a retreat in the dollar, which fell 1.1 percent
against a basket of currencies before paring losses. The
greenback saw its biggest one-day drop against the yen in eight
months.
Spot gold rose 2.9 percent to as high as $1,238.10 an
ounce and was at $1,227.90 an ounce by 3:30 p.m. EST (20300
GMT), up 2.1 percent. U.S. gold futures closed up 3.1
percent at $1,232.00 an ounce.
"It's a combination of dollar weakness and a breakthrough of
the 1,200 and 1,208 levels in quick succession," Mitsubishi
analyst Jonathan Butler said. "The latter is the 61.8 percent
retracement of (retreat from) the October high to the November
low."
A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for
holders of other currencies, while investor aversion to risk
increases bullion's attraction as an alternative investment.
The surge in gold confirmed a bullish continuation pattern
with the next target level at $1,265, based on a measured move
target, and then $1,282 as a bull flag pattern target, said
Marnie Owen, global head of technical analysis for Informa
Global Markets in New York.
European shares slid 2 percent as a further drop in oil
prices to a five-year low hurt energy stocks, though Brent and
U.S. crude markets later turned higher. The Greek market sank
after its presidential election was unexpectedly brought
forward.
Further gains in gold prices will depend on the dollar and
the timing of the Fed's move to raise rates. Higher rates would
decrease demand for non-interest-bearing bullion.
Some bearish sentiment was reflected in the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust. Its
holdings resumed declines after a brief uptick and were close to
six-year lows on Monday.
In physical markets, prices in top gold consumer China
slipped to a discount of about 50 cents an ounce on Tuesday
before recovering to trade at a slight premium.
Silver was the biggest riser, up 4.2 percent at
$17.02 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.4 percent to $1,237.40
an ounce, and palladium rose 1.1 percent to $804.80 an
ounce.
