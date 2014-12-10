SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Gold was trading close to a
seven-week peak on Wednesday, boosted by safe-haven bids as the
dollar weakened on cautious comments by U.S. Federal Reserve
officials regarding a rate hike and on political uncertainty in
Greece.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,228.18 an
ounce by 0051 GMT. The metal jumped to $1,238.70 in the previous
session, its highest since Oct. 23, before closing up 2 percent.
* The dollar index slipped for a third day in a row
after concerns over the timing of higher U.S. interest rates.
* Dennis Lockhart, head of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, said
he was in no rush to drop the Fed's pledge to keep interest
rates near zero for a "considerable time", while San Francisco
Fed chief John Williams said the phrase was still appropriate.
* Recent strong U.S. economic data had prompted investors to
believe a rate hike could come soon.
* As a non-interest-bearing asset, gold would have taken a
hit from higher rates, but the comments from Fed officials
helped calm investor nerves.
* European political woes also hurt the greenback and
equities. Greek shares and sovereign bond markets plunged on
Tuesday after the government in Athens brought forward a
presidential vote that heightened uncertainty over the country's
transition out of its IMF/EU bailout.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.37 percent to
721.81 tonnes on Tuesday, another factor that could boost
prices.
* In the physical markets, strong investor demand lifted
American Eagle Silver Bullion coin sales to a record for the
second straight year, the U.S. Mint said on Tuesday.
* India will announce changes as early as this week to a
rule mandating so-called star trading houses export 100 percent
of their gold imports, a policy maker with direct knowledge of
the upcoming action said on Tuesday.
* India should allow banks to use gold as part of their
liquidity reserves, which would let them make more use of gold
inside the country and reduce the need for imports, an industry
body said on Tuesday, seeing that as an alternative to import
curbs.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed hefty losses early on Wednesday
following a brutal shakeout of bullish positions as investors
found excuses to take profits as the year-end loomed.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Nov
0130 China Producer prices Nov
0745 France Industrial output Oct
1900 U.S. Federal budget Nov
PRICES AT 0051 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1228.18 -2.21 -0.18
Spot silver 17.03 -0.01 -0.06
Spot platinum 1240.5 -4.8 -0.39
Spot palladium 805 -3.05 -0.38
Comex gold 1229.2 -2.8 -0.23
Comex silver 17.075 -0.059 -0.34
Euro 1.2383
DXY 88.656
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)