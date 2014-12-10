* European equities rebound surrender gains, turn lower

* Dollar index extends previous day's losses

* Largest gold ETF reports further inflows (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline)

By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 10 Gold dropped a shade on pressure from tumbling oil prices on Wednesday, after nudging up to a seven-week high as equity markets surrendered earlier gains to turn lower and the dollar extended losses versus a basket of currencies.

Oil prices tumbled as much as 5 percent, pushing U.S. crude to five-year lows near $60 a barrel after data showed a spike in U.S. inventories and Saudi Arabia's oil minister reiterated that he has no plans to cut output.

"The weak oil prices sapped some of the strength out of the gold market," said James Steel, chief metals analyst for HSBC Securities in New York.

"The weak equities and the stronger euro were positive, and that kept the losses to a minimum."

Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,228.00 an ounce by 3:39 p.m. EST (2039 GMT). Overnight it hit a peak of $1,238.20, its highest since Oct. 23, having risen more than 2 percent on Tuesday as the dollar and equities fell.

"One of the reasons we're bullish on gold for next year is this idea that equity markets will run out of steam, and there will be some investor movement back into gold," Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain said. "We're seeing that temporarily at the moment."

"The double headwinds of rising U.S. interest rates and persistent strength in the dollar does suggest that gold doesn't have too far to go upwards," she added.

A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets like gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled down $2.60, or 0.2 percent, at $1,231.80 an ounce.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.37 percent to 721.81 tonnes on Tuesday.

The fund's holdings remain near six-year lows, however, as bullion investors worry that an expected increase in U.S. interest rates could dull demand for the metal.

As a non-interest-bearing asset, gold would take hit from higher rates, but this week's comments from Federal Reserve officials helped calm investor nerves.

Platinum was down 0.3 percent to $1,241.95 an ounce. Silver was up 0.2 percent at $17.08 an ounce, and palladium was up 0.8 percent to $814.22 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore and Jan Harvey in London, editing by Keith Weir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)