By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 10 Gold dropped a shade on
pressure from tumbling oil prices on Wednesday, after nudging up
to a seven-week high as equity markets surrendered earlier gains
to turn lower and the dollar extended losses versus a basket of
currencies.
Oil prices tumbled as much as 5 percent, pushing U.S. crude
to five-year lows near $60 a barrel after data showed a
spike in U.S. inventories and Saudi Arabia's oil minister
reiterated that he has no plans to cut output.
"The weak oil prices sapped some of the strength out of the
gold market," said James Steel, chief metals analyst for HSBC
Securities in New York.
"The weak equities and the stronger euro were positive, and
that kept the losses to a minimum."
Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,228.00 an ounce by
3:39 p.m. EST (2039 GMT). Overnight it hit a peak of $1,238.20,
its highest since Oct. 23, having risen more than 2 percent on
Tuesday as the dollar and equities fell.
"One of the reasons we're bullish on gold for next year is
this idea that equity markets will run out of steam, and there
will be some investor movement back into gold," Capital
Economics analyst Caroline Bain said. "We're seeing that
temporarily at the moment."
"The double headwinds of rising U.S. interest rates and
persistent strength in the dollar does suggest that gold doesn't
have too far to go upwards," she added.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets like
gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled down
$2.60, or 0.2 percent, at $1,231.80 an ounce.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.37 percent to 721.81
tonnes on Tuesday.
The fund's holdings remain near six-year lows, however, as
bullion investors worry that an expected increase in U.S.
interest rates could dull demand for the metal.
As a non-interest-bearing asset, gold would take hit from
higher rates, but this week's comments from Federal Reserve
officials helped calm investor nerves.
Platinum was down 0.3 percent to $1,241.95 an ounce.
Silver was up 0.2 percent at $17.08 an ounce, and
palladium was up 0.8 percent to $814.22 an ounce.
