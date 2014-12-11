SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Gold edged towards a
seven-week high on Thursday as a plunge in global equities and
sell-off in the dollar burnished the metal's safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,229.30 an
ounce by 0034 GMT, not far from a seven-week high of $1,238.20
reached earlier this week.
* U.S. and European equity markets fell on Wednesday as
investors, worried about the Greek and Chinese economies,
withdrew from riskier positions.
* Weak Chinese economic data dragged on appetite for stocks,
along with Greece's decision to bring forward a presidential
vote that heightened uncertainty over the country's transition
out of its IMF/EU bailout.
* The dollar index fell for a fourth session in a row
on Thursday.
* Gold is seen as an alternative investment to riskier
assets such as equities. Weakness in the greenback also makes
dollar-denominated bullion more attractive.
* An improvement in sentiment was seen in the holdings of
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The fund saw inflows of nearly 3 tonnes on
Wednesday, brining total holdings to 724.80 tonnes.
* That was the fund's second straight day of inflows after
holdings fell to six-year lows earlier this month.
* Investors were also keeping a close eye on oil prices,
which were near five-year lows. Gold tends to fall in tandem
with oil as weaker energy prices dull the metal's appeal as a
hedge against oil-led inflation.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar remained on the backfoot early on Thursday, as
the market unwound stretched positions to lock in profits with
just one full week of activity left this year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Import prices Nov
1330 U.S. Export prices Nov
1330 U.S. Retail sales Nov
1500 U.S. Business inventories Oct
PRICES AT 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1229.3 2.6 0.21
Spot silver 17.07 0.02 0.12
Spot platinum 1244.95 10.85 0.88
Spot palladium 814.75 4.45 0.55
Comex gold 1230.3 0.9 0.07
Comex silver 17.115 -0.072 -0.42
Euro 1.2485
DXY 87.976
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)