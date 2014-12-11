* Dollar recovers against yen
* Asian stocks dip on growth concerns
* Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims, retail sales
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Gold reversed early gains to
move further away from a seven-week high on Thursday as the
dollar got some respite against the yen, dulling the metal's
appeal as a hedge.
Bullion, seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets
such as equities, gained earlier in the session as Asian stocks
dipped on global growth concerns, along with a softer dollar.
Weakness in oil prices has weighed on sentiment. Though
energy prices ticked higher on Thursday, they were still close
to five-year lows.
Gold tends to fall in tandem with oil as weaker energy
prices dull the metal's appeal as a hedge against oil-led
inflation.
"It is good that gold is able to stay above $1,200 despite
another slump in oil prices. But it is a little bit concerning
we haven't been able to build on it with the dollar weakening
quite a bit," said a Hong Kong-based precious metals trader.
"If we stay near $1,230 for a while without making any
progress, it might turn out to be bearish," the trader said.
Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,224 an ounce by
0743 GMT. The metal rose to a seven-week high of $1,238.20 on
Wednesday, but failed to hold on to those gains and ended the
day down 0.3 percent.
Safe-haven demand and short covering have been behind gold's
recovery from four-and-a-half-year lows hit last month.
An improvement in sentiment was seen in the holdings of SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The fund saw inflows of nearly 3 tonnes on
Wednesday, bringing total holdings to 724.80 tonnes.
That was the fund's second straight day of inflows but
holdings are still firmly near six-year lows.
"Should a combination of low oil and shaky equities plus
increasing currency uncertainty promote investor risk aversion,
then gold may gain on renewed safe-haven buying, especially if
there is even a hint of fresh sovereign risk concerns," HSBC
analysts said in a note.
Among other precious metals, silver snapped a three-day
rally, while platinum and palladium edged higher.
PRICES AT 0743 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1224 -2.7 -0.22
Spot silver 17.02 -0.03 -0.18
Spot platinum 1241.74 7.64 0.62
Spot palladium 813.85 3.55 0.44
Comex gold 1224.6 -4.8 -0.39
Comex silver 17.055 -0.132 -0.77
Euro 1.2468
DXY 88.1
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Alan Raybould)