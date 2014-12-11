* Dollar gains some respite after successive losses
* U.S. household net worth falls for first time since 2011
* Coming up: U.S. Fed's 2-day meeting Dec. 16-17
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 11 Gold was little changed
in choppy dealings on Thursday, amid conflicting signals as the
firm dollar applied pressure and weak U.S. economic data spurred
safe-haven buying, fueling hopes that interest rates will rise.
The U.S. dollar recovered after three days of losses,
further boosted by strong U.S. retail sales numbers and
declining jobless claims.
Later in the session, however, data showed the net worth of
U.S. households fell in the third quarter for the first time in
three years, hit by a fall in the value of their stock holdings
and rising debts, giving mixed signals on the outlook for
consumer spending.
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,227.53 an ounce by
2:49 p.m. EST (1949 GMT), after falling nearly 1 percent to
$1,219.90 per ounce.
Gold was still on track for a 3.1 percent weekly gain so
far, the biggest since March, as it benefited from a pullback in
the dollar over the past few sessions.
U.S. gold futures settled down 0.3 percent at
$1,225.60 an ounce.
The dollar was up 0.6 percent against a basket of
currencies and was expected to firm further ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, which could give
cues on the timing of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
A sooner-than-expected rise in interest rates could boost
the dollar and hurt non-interest-bearing bullion.
"The market's focus is on the 'considerable time' language,
whether the Fed will take that out or not," Societe Generale
analyst Robin Bhar said.
"We think the first interest rate hike could happen in June
2015."
Fed officials have so far stressed that subdued inflation
may keep interest rates near zero for an extended period of
time.
U.S. crude oil futures dipped below $60 a barrel, the
lowest in more than five years. Weakness in energy prices
has weighed on gold sentiment lately, dulling the metal's appeal
as a hedge against oil-led inflation.
Safe-haven demand and short-covering have been behind gold's
recovery from 4-1/2-year lows hit last month, traders said.
An improvement in sentiment was seen in the holdings of SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The fund saw inflows of nearly 3 tonnes on
Wednesday, bringing total holdings to 724.80 tonnes.
Despite those inflows, holdings are still firmly near
six-year lows.
Among other precious metals, silver snapped a
three-day rally, falling 0.1 percent to $17.04 an ounce, while
platinum was down 0.4 at $1,238.70 an ounce and palladium
gained 0.6 percent to $815.25 an ounce.
