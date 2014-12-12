SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Gold slipped on Friday as the dollar got some relief from robust U.S. economic data, but the metal was on track for its largest weekly climb since June on gains earlier in the week from safe-haven demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,226.20 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after ending relatively flat over the past two sessions. * It is up 2.9 percent for the week - its best since the week ended June 20. * The dollar was firmer against most of its major peers early on Friday thanks in part to upbeat U.S. retail sales data, which provided fresh evidence of underlying momentum in the economy. * Strength in the economy and the greenback dulls the appeal of gold, often seen as a hedge. Higher equities also hurt bullion. * Movements in the energy markets were eyed by bullion investors for cues as weaker oil prices would decrease demand for gold, an inflation hedge. * U.S. crude dropped more than $1 to a fresh 5-1/2 year low below $59 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday, extending losses on persistent concerns over a supply glut and a bearish demand outlook. * Earlier in the week, gold had gained as global equities and the dollar tumbled on profit taking, global growth concerns and political uncertainty in Greece. The metal climbed to a seven-week high of $1,238.20. * An improvement in sentiment was seen in the holdings of the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust. * The fund's holdings rose 0.13 percent to 725.75 tonnes on Thursday - a third straight day of inflows. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar and most global equity markets on Thursday snapped three days of losses after strong U.S. retail sales and declining jobless claims signaled the U.S. economy could weather weak oil prices and a likely interest rate hike next year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output Nov 0530 China Retail sales Nov 0530 China Urban investment Nov 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Nov 1000 Euro zone Employment Q3 1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment Dec PRICES AT 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1226.2 -1.35 -0.11 Spot silver 17.07 -0.01 -0.06 Spot platinum 1233.49 -4.81 -0.39 Spot palladium 814.97 -1.28 -0.16 Comex gold 1227.1 1.5 0.12 Comex silver 17.125 0.013 0.08 Euro 1.2394 DXY 88.581 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)