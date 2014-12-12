SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Gold slipped on Friday as the
dollar got some relief from robust U.S. economic data, but the
metal was on track for its largest weekly climb since June on
gains earlier in the week from safe-haven demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,226.20 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, after ending relatively flat over the past
two sessions.
* It is up 2.9 percent for the week - its best since the
week ended June 20.
* The dollar was firmer against most of its major peers
early on Friday thanks in part to upbeat U.S. retail sales data,
which provided fresh evidence of underlying momentum in the
economy.
* Strength in the economy and the greenback dulls the appeal
of gold, often seen as a hedge. Higher equities also hurt
bullion.
* Movements in the energy markets were eyed by bullion
investors for cues as weaker oil prices would decrease demand
for gold, an inflation hedge.
* U.S. crude dropped more than $1 to a fresh 5-1/2 year low
below $59 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday, extending
losses on persistent concerns over a supply glut and a bearish
demand outlook.
* Earlier in the week, gold had gained as global equities
and the dollar tumbled on profit taking, global growth concerns
and political uncertainty in Greece. The metal climbed to a
seven-week high of $1,238.20.
* An improvement in sentiment was seen in the holdings of
the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust.
* The fund's holdings rose 0.13 percent to 725.75 tonnes on
Thursday - a third straight day of inflows.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar and most global equity markets on Thursday
snapped three days of losses after strong U.S. retail sales and
declining jobless claims signaled the U.S. economy could weather
weak oil prices and a likely interest rate hike next year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 China Industrial output Nov
0530 China Retail sales Nov
0530 China Urban investment Nov
0700 Germany Wholesale price index Nov
1000 Euro zone Employment Q3
1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment Dec
PRICES AT 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1226.2 -1.35 -0.11
Spot silver 17.07 -0.01 -0.06
Spot platinum 1233.49 -4.81 -0.39
Spot palladium 814.97 -1.28 -0.16
Comex gold 1227.1 1.5 0.12
Comex silver 17.125 0.013 0.08
Euro 1.2394
DXY 88.581
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)