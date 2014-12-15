SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Gold steadied above $1,200 an
ounce on Monday after posting its biggest weekly gain in two
months as the dollar slipped.
But further steep losses in oil prices, which touched fresh
5-1/2-year lows, could hurt gold's appeal as a hedge against
oil-led inflation, capping the metal's gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,223.86 an ounce
by 0026 GMT. The metal climbed 2.6 percent last week, its
biggest such rise since October.
* U.S. gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,224.80 an
ounce.
* Investors were also keeping an eye on Australia, where the
Sydney Opera House was evacuated after a suspicious package was
found, television channels reported on Monday, soon after gunmen
were reported holding hostages in the centre of the city.
* Australia, which is backing the United States and its
escalating action against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, is on
high alert for attacks by radicalised Muslims or by home-grown
fighters returning from fighting in the Middle East.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
positions in gold and silver futures and options to their
highest in four months in the week to Dec. 9 as shorts raced to
cover positions after cautious comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve policymakers prompted a pullback in the dollar.
* China's economic growth could slow to 7.1 percent in 2015
from an expected 7.4 percent this year, held back by a sagging
property sector, the central bank said in research report.
MARKET NEWS
* Brent crude fell to its weakest since July 2009, trading
just above $60 a barrel, after the International Energy Agency
forecast further price falls and OPEC's chief defended the
group's decision not to cut its output target.
* Equities investors in Asia were nervous after U.S. shares
posted their biggest weekly fall in 2 1/2-years last week on
losses led by the energy sector and as they expect the Fed to
hint this week it is getting closer to raising interest rates.
* The dollar was trading lower against a basket of
currencies, making dollar-denominated assets such as gold
cheaper for holders of other currencies.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Dec
1415 U.S. Industrial output Nov
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Dec
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1223.86 1.76 +0.14 1.57
Spot Silver 17.02 0.04 +0.24 -12.31
Spot Platinum 1224.75 0.25 +0.02 -10.44
Spot Palladium 812.00 2.90 +0.36 13.88
COMEX GOLD FEB5 1224.80 2.30 +0.19 1.76 2425
COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.06 0.00 +0.02 -12.91 510
Euro/Dollar 1.2460
Dollar/Yen 118.22
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)