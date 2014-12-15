* Gold's drop came after best week since October

* Investors eyeing Dec. 16-17 FOMC meeting

* Coming Up: U.S. industrial output; 1415 GMT (Updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Gold retreated on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly gain in two months, amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is moving closer to raising interest rates.

The Fed holds a policy meeting this week and a recent spate of data that points to a strengthening economy could sharpen the case for the central bank to take a more hawkish stance.

The latest upbeat evidence came on Friday when the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment jumped to a near eight-year high in December.

There is speculation in the market that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) might remove the phrase "considerable time" in its statement after the meeting with regard to the timeframe for raising interest rates, said Howie Lee, investment analyst at Phillip Futures.

"If they were to remove that phrase, I think they're trying to prepare the market for an eventual rate hike and that could send gold further down," said Lee, who pegs support for bullion at $1,140.

The FOMC is expected to release a statement at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, its last for the year, followed by a news conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,218.80 an ounce by 0638 GMT. The metal climbed 2.6 percent last week, its largest such rise since October.

A hike in U.S. interest rates curbs appeal of non-interest bearing assets such as gold.

Investors were also cashing in recent gains after gold failed to convincingly breach the $1,235 key resistance level, said Lee.

U.S. gold for February delivery slipped 0.3 percent to $1,219.30 an ounce.

Investors were also keeping an eye on Australia where police locked down the centre of the country's biggest city on Monday after an armed assailant walked into a downtown Sydney cafe, took hostages and forced them to display an Islamic flag, igniting fears of a jihadist attack.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott said there were indications the hostage situation at the cafe was politically motivated.

Australia, which is backing the United States and its escalating action against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, is on high alert for attacks by radicalised Muslims or by home-grown fighters returning from fighting in the Middle East.

Precious metals prices 0638 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1218.80 -3.30 -0.27 1.15 Spot Silver 16.92 -0.06 -0.35 -12.83 Spot Platinum 1221.50 -3.00 -0.24 -10.68 Spot Palladium 806.90 -2.20 -0.27 13.17 COMEX GOLD FEB5 1219.30 -3.20 -0.26 1.30 COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.98 -0.08 -0.45 -13.32 Euro/Dollar 1.2451 Dollar/Yen 118.32 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)