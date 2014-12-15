* Gold posted biggest weekly gain since October last week
* Investors await Dec. 16-17 Fed meeting
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 15 Gold fell more than 2
percent to one-week lows on Monday for its weakest session so
far this year after a late sell-off triggered by oil's continued
rout and a stronger dollar ahead of the key Federal Reserve
meeting later in the week.
Bullion prices had weakened in early trade as the dollar
firmed before the Fed meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, which
could provide clues on the timing of a possible interest rate
rise by the U.S. central bank.
In afternoon trade, selling accelerated as the market took
its cue from collapsing U.S. crude oil before technical
selling kicked in as bullion took out near- and medium-term
moving averages on its way from $1,210 to the low for the day of
$1,191.
"Gold was a victim to the fall in crude," said Tai Wong,
director, metals trading at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The drop was conspicuous for its size and speed amid low
volumes: Prices fell nearly 2 percent within three hours,
erasing all of last week's gains.
Spot gold fell to a session low of $1,190.59 an
ounce, and was down 2.4 percent at $1,193.26 by 4:29 p.m. EST
(2127 GMT).
Bullion climbed 2.6 percent last week, its largest such
increase since October, but investors were cashing in after gold
failed to breach key resistance convincingly at $1,235.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery slipped 1.2
percent to settle at $1,207.70 an ounce.
A sooner-than-expected rise in interest rates could boost
the dollar and hurt non-interest-bearing bullion. The dollar
rose 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies, boosted
by positive U.S. economic data.
Many investors believe the Fed may change its promise to
keep interest rates near zero for a considerable time.
Also bearish was the ruble's fall to a new low, raising
concerns that this may trigger gold sales in Russia, traders
said.
Data on Friday showed that hedge funds and money managers
raised their net long positions in gold and silver futures and
options to their highest in four months in the week to Dec. 9,
exposing how bullish the market became without any change in
fundamentals.
Silver fell 5.1 percent for its worst day this year
to $16.12 an ounce, on technical selling after falling below its
50-day moving average at $16.56.
Platinum dropped 1.5 percent to $1,206.25 an ounce.
Palladium slipped 1.9 percent to $794 an ounce.
