SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Gold edged higher on Tuesday
after falling more than 2 percent the session before in its
deepest slide in over a year following a sustained slump in oil
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,196.10 an ounce
by 0035 GMT. The precious metal lost 2.5 percent on Monday,
giving up all of last week's gains as oil prices tumbled to
fresh 5-1/2-year lows, cutting's gold's draw as a hedge against
oil-fueled inflation.
* Monday's drop was the biggest for spot gold in a single
day since Dec. 2, 2013.
* U.S. gold for delivery in February slipped 0.9
percent to $1,197 an ounce, stretching losses to a fifth
session.
* Apart from oil, investors are eyeing the Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting which kicks off on Tuesday for clues on
the timing of an increase in U.S. interest rates.
* Signs of strength in the U.S. economy have raised
expectations that the central bank will hike interest rates next
year which could weigh on gold, a non-interest bearing asset.
* U.S. manufacturing output recorded its largest increase in
nine months in November, joining bullish employment and retail
sales reports in suggesting strength in the economy.
* Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate to 17
percent from 10.5 percent in an emergency move to halt a
collapse in the rouble as oil prices decline and the country's
sanctions-hit economy slides toward recession.
* Speciality chemicals firm Johnson Matthey has
agreed to sell its gold and silver refining business to Japan's
Asahi Holdings Inc for 118 million pounds ($186
million) in cash.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. crude was trading above $55 a barrel in early
deals, not far off Monday's 5-1/2-year low of $55.02, after OPEC
once again said it will not cut oil output despite fears of a
glut. Brent oil fell nearly 3 percent to $60.20, its
weakest since July 2009.
* The Russian rouble rebounded from record lows while
falling oil prices and concerns over global economic growth
supported the safe-haven yen.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Dec
0200 China Foreign direct investment Nov
0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Oct
1330 U.S. Housing starts Nov
1330 U.S. Building permits Nov
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1196.10 3.89 +0.33 -0.73
Spot Silver 16.21 0.09 +0.56 -16.49
Spot Platinum 1205.25 0.75 +0.06 -11.86
Spot Palladium 795.00 -0.50 -0.06 11.50
COMEX GOLD FEB5 1197.00 -10.70 -0.89 -0.55 5062
COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.23 -0.34 -2.04 -17.18 1222
Euro/Dollar 1.2442
Dollar/Yen 117.76
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)