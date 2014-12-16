* Gold dropped 2.5 pct on Monday after oil slide

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Gold edged higher on Tuesday, aided by a softer dollar, after falling more than 2 percent in the prior session in its deepest slide in over a year following a sustained slump in oil prices.

Apart from oil, investors are eyeing the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting which kicks off on Tuesday for clues on the timing of an increase in U.S. interest rates.

The U.S. economy has strengthened and jobs have been created at a faster-than-expected clip since the Fed's last meeting in October, when it reiterated that benchmark rates were unlikely to rise for a "considerable time".

Officials will have to decide whether to replace that phrase despite below-target U.S. inflation and economic weakness in Europe and Asia.

"You're likely to see a volatile market if they don't drop the 'considerable time' phrase," said Victor Thianpiriya, analyst at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, who sees gold possibly heading to $1,180 by year-end.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,197.20 an ounce by 0642 GMT as the dollar weakened versus a basket of currencies , making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The precious metal lost 2.5 percent on Monday - its sharpest fall in a day since Dec. 2, 2013 - giving up all of last week's gains as oil prices tumbled to fresh 5-1/2-year lows, cutting's gold's draw as a hedge against oil-fuelled inflation.

U.S. gold for delivery in February slipped 0.8 percent to $1,198 an ounce, stretching losses to a fifth session. U.S. silver dropped more than 2 percent, tracking spot prices which slid 5 percent on Monday.

INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir believes the Fed will keep the 'considerable time' phrase in its statement to be issued on Wednesday, saying policymakers may prefer to wait and see "whether the U.S. economy will get caught in the undertow of slowing global growth".

"If we are correct in our assessment, we should see the dollar weaken from here and give commodities a slight lift, so we likely would want to stay long gold going into the release, perilous as the short-term looks for the moment," Meir said in a note.

Precious metals prices 0642 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1197.20 4.99 +0.42 -0.64 Spot Silver 16.15 0.03 +0.19 -16.80 Spot Platinum 1207.75 3.25 +0.27 -11.68 Spot Palladium 797.22 1.72 +0.22 11.81 COMEX GOLD FEB5 1198.00 -9.70 -0.80 -0.47 COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.20 -0.37 -2.22 -17.33 Euro/Dollar 1.2453 Dollar/Yen 117.32 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Joseph Radford and Himani Sarkar)