SINGAPORE, Dec 22 Gold was stuck below $1,200 an
ounce on Monday, struggling to get past last week's losses, hurt
by a stronger dollar and equities which dulled the metal's
safe-haven appeal, and expectations of higher U.S. interest
rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,194.95 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, after losing about 2 percent last week on worries
over a U.S. interest rate hike next year.
* The Federal Reserve, after wrapping up a two-day meeting
last Wednesday, signalled it was on track to increase rates next
year but said it was taking a patient stance, keeping gold's
losses in check.
* Higher interest rates would hurt non-interest-bearing
bullion, which was boosted by central bank liquidity and a low
interest rate environment in the years following the 2008
financial crisis.
* Also weighing on gold was the strength in equities. Asian
shares and the dollar began a holiday-shortened week on a strong
footing on Monday, with the euro testing two-year lows against
the greenback.
* Trading activity was likely to be thin this week, with
many investors away for Christmas and the run-up to the New
Year's holiday.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long
positions in gold and silver futures and options in the week to
Dec. 16, a period of choppy trade amid volatility in the dollar
and oil prices, U.S. government data showed Friday.
* More recent data about clues on investor positioning shows
that holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.41 percent to 724.55
tonnes on Friday.
* Russia's gold reserves climbed to 38.2 million troy ounces
as of Dec. 1 from 37.6 million troy ounces a month earlier, the
central bank said on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro probed fresh two-year lows early on Monday in a
subdued start to a holiday-shortened week, extending a
multi-month trend of weakness against the dollar that many
traders say will remain intact in the new year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1500 Eurozone Consumer confidence Dec
1500 U.S. Existing Home Sales Nov
1600 U.S. Export wheat inspected Weekly
1600 U.S. Export corn inspected Weekly
1600 U.S. Export soy inspected Weekly
PRICES AT 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1194.95 -0.4 -0.03
Spot silver 16.05 0.02 0.12
Spot platinum 1191.75 -2.23 -0.19
Spot palladium 804 1.66 0.21
Comex gold 1195.4 -0.6 -0.05
Comex silver 16.09 0.06 0.37
Euro 1.2225
DXY 89.601
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)