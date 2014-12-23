SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Gold struggled to get past
overnight losses, trading near its lowest in three weeks on
Tuesday, as a slump in oil prices and strength in global
equities and the dollar hurt the metal's appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,174.85 an ounce
by 0043 GMT. It tumbled nearly 2 percent on Monday, when it also
dropped to a three-week low of $1,170.17.
* The dollar held firm early on Tuesday, having risen to its
highest level in nearly nine years against a basket of major
currencies, driven in part by persistent weakness in the euro
and a fresh fall in the yen.
* A higher greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies, while also dulling
bullion's appeal as a hedge.
* Equity markets worldwide pushed higher on Monday after
rising expectations for more European stimulus supported shares
in the region, while year-end buying helped push the S&P 500 and
the Dow industrials to a record close.
* Lower oil prices also decreased gold's appeal as a hedge
against oil-led inflation. Oil prices resumed their downward
march on Monday, after Saudi Arabia's powerful oil minister said
OPEC would not cut production at any price.
* Technical selling once prices broke through $1,192 also
intensified the sell-off in bullion, traders said.
* Weak U.S. economic data failed to boost gold. U.S. home
resales tumbled to a six-month low in November, according to
data released on Monday.
* On the regulatory front, Britain said it would widen the
scope of laws which make the manipulation of market benchmarks a
criminal offence to include seven more rates covering the
currency, gold, oil and silver markets by April 1.
* Russia raised its gold reserves for an eighth month in a
row in November, while Ukraine reduced bullion holdings for a
second straight month, according to International Monetary Fund
data released on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets should be well underpinned on Tuesday after
Wall Street closed at historic highs, while oil prices suffered
a vicious setback after Saudi Arabia quashed all thought of
cutting supply.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 France GDP Quarterly
0930 Britain GDP Quarterly
1330 U.S. Durable Goods Orders Nov
1330 U.S. GDP Final Q3
1330 U.S. PCE Prices Final Q3
1455 U.S. U Mich Sentiment Final
1500 U.S. New Home Sales Nov
PRICES AT 0043 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1174.85 0.19 0.02
Spot silver 15.64 0.02 0.13
Spot platinum 1176.75 -0.99 -0.08
Spot palladium 807 -0.98 -0.12
Comex gold 1175.4 -4.4 -0.37
Comex silver 15.675 -0.013 -0.08
Euro 1.2227
DXY 89.743
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)