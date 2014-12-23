SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Gold struggled to get past overnight losses, trading near its lowest in three weeks on Tuesday, as a slump in oil prices and strength in global equities and the dollar hurt the metal's appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,174.85 an ounce by 0043 GMT. It tumbled nearly 2 percent on Monday, when it also dropped to a three-week low of $1,170.17. * The dollar held firm early on Tuesday, having risen to its highest level in nearly nine years against a basket of major currencies, driven in part by persistent weakness in the euro and a fresh fall in the yen. * A higher greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while also dulling bullion's appeal as a hedge. * Equity markets worldwide pushed higher on Monday after rising expectations for more European stimulus supported shares in the region, while year-end buying helped push the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials to a record close. * Lower oil prices also decreased gold's appeal as a hedge against oil-led inflation. Oil prices resumed their downward march on Monday, after Saudi Arabia's powerful oil minister said OPEC would not cut production at any price. * Technical selling once prices broke through $1,192 also intensified the sell-off in bullion, traders said. * Weak U.S. economic data failed to boost gold. U.S. home resales tumbled to a six-month low in November, according to data released on Monday. * On the regulatory front, Britain said it would widen the scope of laws which make the manipulation of market benchmarks a criminal offence to include seven more rates covering the currency, gold, oil and silver markets by April 1. * Russia raised its gold reserves for an eighth month in a row in November, while Ukraine reduced bullion holdings for a second straight month, according to International Monetary Fund data released on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets should be well underpinned on Tuesday after Wall Street closed at historic highs, while oil prices suffered a vicious setback after Saudi Arabia quashed all thought of cutting supply. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0745 France GDP Quarterly 0930 Britain GDP Quarterly 1330 U.S. Durable Goods Orders Nov 1330 U.S. GDP Final Q3 1330 U.S. PCE Prices Final Q3 1455 U.S. U Mich Sentiment Final 1500 U.S. New Home Sales Nov PRICES AT 0043 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1174.85 0.19 0.02 Spot silver 15.64 0.02 0.13 Spot platinum 1176.75 -0.99 -0.08 Spot palladium 807 -0.98 -0.12 Comex gold 1175.4 -4.4 -0.37 Comex silver 15.675 -0.013 -0.08 Euro 1.2227 DXY 89.743 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)