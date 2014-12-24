SINGAPORE, Dec 24 Gold was trading close to a
three-week low on Wednesday as strong U.S. economic growth
boosted equities and the dollar, weakening safe-haven bids for
bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was firm at $1,176.61 an ounce by 0026
GMT. The metal is close to a three-week low of $1,170.17 hit on
Monday.
* Data on Tuesday showed the U.S. economy grew at a 5.0
percent clip in the third quarter, its quickest pace in 11 years
and the strongest sign yet that growth has decisively shifted
into higher gear.
* Both the Dow and the S&P 500 hit record closing highs on
Tuesday after the GDP report. The dollar index climbed to
its highest in nearly nine years.
* A strong economy could also prompt the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates soon, a factor that would hurt
non-interest-bearing gold.
* Bullion could come under more pressure before the end of
the year, especially if it falls below the $1,170 level that
could trigger stop-loss orders.
* Thin liquidity due to the Christmas holiday could also
exaggerate any moves in prices.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. and European shares rose on Tuesday, with the Dow
industrials ending above 18,000 for the first time after an
unexpectedly strong report on U.S. economic growth supported
risk appetite and lifted oil prices.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1200 U.S. Mortgage market index weekly
1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index weekly
1330 U.S. Initial Jobless claims weekly
PRICES AT 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1176.61 1.25 0.11
Spot silver 15.74 0.07 0.45
Spot platinum 1186.99 1.19 0.1
Spot palladium 810.97 2.37 0.29
Comex gold 1176.8 -1.2 -0.1
Comex silver 15.755 -0.012 -0.08
Euro 1.2178
DXY 90.049
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)