* Gold holds below $1,180
* Asian equities, dollar rise
* Coming up: U.S. Initial Jobless claims weekly at 1330 GMT
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 24 Gold was trading close to a
three-week low on Wednesday as strong U.S. economic growth
boosted equities and the dollar, weakening safe-haven bids for
bullion.
Data on Tuesday showed the U.S. economy grew at a 5.0
percent clip in the third quarter, its quickest pace in 11 years
and the strongest sign yet that growth has decisively shifted
into higher gear.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 hit record closing highs on
Tuesday after the GDP report, with Asian stocks following their
lead on Wednesday. The dollar index climbed to its
highest in nearly nine years.
Stronger equities and the dollar reduce demand for bullion,
often seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets. The
robust data could also prompt the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates soon, a factor that would hurt
non-interest-bearing gold.
Spot gold ticked up slightly to $1,179.20 an ounce by
0717 GMT, but close to a three-week low of $1,170.17 hit on
Monday. Any dip below that level could trigger further losses.
"Markets are likely to trade quietly ahead of the Christmas
holidays," said Jason Cerisola, a metals dealer at MKS Group.
"$1,170 continues to be the key level on the downside, with
market chatter of large stop loss orders sitting below."
Thin liquidity due to the Christmas holiday could also
exaggerate any price moves.
Momentum indicators are bearish, and a break below $1,172
would increase the likelihood of a full retracement to November
lows near $1,130, technical analysts at ScotiaMocatta said.
Gold is headed for a second consecutive year of declines,
though the 2 percent loss this year pales in comparison to the
28 percent plunge in 2013.
Optimistic outlook for the U.S. economy and the dollar, and
the prospect of higher interest rates have hurt the yellow
metal.
Holdings of the world's top gold-backed exchange traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust, are near six-year lows, reflecting
weak investment sentiment towards bullion. Physical demand in
top consuming region Asia has dipped from record levels seen
last year.
Among other precious metals, silver and platinum
were also headed for annual declines, while palladium
was eyeing a third straight yearly increase due to supply
concerns from producer Russia.
PRICES AT 0717 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1179.2 3.84 0.33
Spot silver 15.77 0.1 0.64
Spot platinum 1187.99 2.19 0.18
Spot palladium 810.75 2.15 0.27
Comex gold 1179 1 0.08
Comex silver 15.8 0.033 0.21
Euro 1.2178
DXY 90.007
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry,
Anand Basu and Subhranshu Sahu)