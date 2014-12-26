SINGAPORE, Dec 26 Gold ticked up in thin post-Christmas trading on Friday, but the metal was headed for a second straight weekly drop as strength in the dollar and equities hurt safe-haven bids for bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,177.31 an ounce by 0020 GMT, not too from a three-week low of $1,170.17 hit earlier in the week. * The metal has lost about 1.5 percent for the week. * Bullion lost ground this week after data showed the U.S. economy grew in the third quarter at its quickest pace in 11 years. Other data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped for the fourth straight week, in further signs of a robust economy. * Strong data decreases gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset. * The data boosted the dollar on expectations the strong economy would prompt the Federal Reserve to increase rates sooner than later. * A higher dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. An increase in rates is also seen to dull demand for non-interest-bearing bullion. * The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was close to a nine-year peak hit earlier in the week. * In other industry news, Deutsche Bank is open to offers for its London-based gold vault following the closure of its physical precious metals business, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. * Among other precious metals, silver and platinum were headed for their second straight weekly declines, while palladium was on track for a weekly gain. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The Japanese yen rose on Thursday in extremely thin trade because of the Christmas holiday, but the dollar remained not far from the week's highs hit on diverging monetary policy outlooks. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) No data scheduled for today PRICES AT 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1177.31 4.01 0.34 Spot silver 15.77 0.1 0.64 Spot platinum 1189.74 2.54 0.21 Spot palladium 810.55 7.55 0.94 Comex gold 1177.4 3.9 0.33 Comex silver 15.795 0.085 0.54 Euro 1.2204 DXY 89.88 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)