SINGAPORE, Dec 29 Gold was trading near its highest in nearly a week on Monday, retaining sharp short-covering gains from the previous session, but the metal could be susceptible to losses given weak investor sentiment and a strong dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,192.25 an ounce as of 0046 GMT, largely retaining Friday's 1.8 percent gain. The metal rose to a peak of $1,199 on Friday, its highest since Dec. 22 and its biggest one day jump in 2-1/2 weeks. * Bullion jumped on short covering amid thin market conditions, raising questions about whether the gains can hold. Liquidity has been thin due to the Christmas and year-end holidays. * Gold prices were also buoyed on Friday by news reports that China, the world's top consumer of gold, was considering a policy change to reinvigorate the economy by allowing banks to have more money available for lending and investment. * Bearish sentiment in the bullion market was evident in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund. The fund's holdings fell 0.08 percent to 712.30 tonnes on Friday, a six-year low. * Flows in and out of the fund tend to influence gold prices due to the size of its holdings. * Also hurting gold is the strong outlook for the U.S. dollar, reflecting a robust economy and the possibility of higher interest rates. * The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was trading close to a nine-year peak hit last week. * A strong dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies and reduces its appeal as a hedge. * Oil prices remain soft, hurting gold's appeal as a hedge against dollar-led inflation. * Traders will be looking at buying in top consumer China and U.S. economic data for cues. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks tip-toed higher on Monday, following fresh gains on Wall Street, while the euro wallowed near 28-month lows versus the dollar on nervousness ahead of a vote in the Greek parliament that could result in snap elections. * U.S. stocks pushed higher on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 both closing at record highs, while oil and natural gas fell on worries of a supply glut and on mild U.S. weather. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 U.S. Midwest Manufacturing Nov 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Idx Dec PRICES AT 0046 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1192.25 -2.4 -0.2 Spot silver 16.06 0.05 0.31 Spot platinum 1209.25 -2 -0.17 Spot palladium 815.13 0.53 0.07 Comex gold 1193.1 -2.2 -0.18 Comex silver 16.075 -0.072 -0.45 Euro 1.2184 DXY 89.991 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)