SINGAPORE, Dec 29 Gold was trading near its
highest in nearly a week on Monday, retaining sharp
short-covering gains from the previous session, but the metal
could be susceptible to losses given weak investor sentiment and
a strong dollar.
* Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,192.25 an
ounce as of 0046 GMT, largely retaining Friday's 1.8 percent
gain. The metal rose to a peak of $1,199 on Friday, its highest
since Dec. 22 and its biggest one day jump in 2-1/2 weeks.
* Bullion jumped on short covering amid thin market
conditions, raising questions about whether the gains can hold.
Liquidity has been thin due to the Christmas and year-end
holidays.
* Gold prices were also buoyed on Friday by news reports
that China, the world's top consumer of gold, was considering a
policy change to reinvigorate the economy by allowing banks to
have more money available for lending and investment.
* Bearish sentiment in the bullion market was evident in the
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The fund's holdings fell 0.08 percent to
712.30 tonnes on Friday, a six-year low.
* Flows in and out of the fund tend to influence gold prices
due to the size of its holdings.
* Also hurting gold is the strong outlook for the U.S.
dollar, reflecting a robust economy and the possibility of
higher interest rates.
* The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's
value against a basket of currencies, was trading close to a
nine-year peak hit last week.
* A strong dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies and reduces its appeal as a hedge.
* Oil prices remain soft, hurting gold's appeal as a hedge
against dollar-led inflation.
* Traders will be looking at buying in top consumer China
and U.S. economic data for cues.
* Asian stocks tip-toed higher on Monday, following fresh
gains on Wall Street, while the euro wallowed near 28-month lows
versus the dollar on nervousness ahead of a vote in the Greek
parliament that could result in snap elections.
* U.S. stocks pushed higher on Friday, with the Dow and S&P
500 both closing at record highs, while oil and natural gas fell
on worries of a supply glut and on mild U.S. weather.
1330 U.S. Midwest Manufacturing Nov
1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Idx Dec
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1192.25 -2.4 -0.2
Spot silver 16.06 0.05 0.31
Spot platinum 1209.25 -2 -0.17
Spot palladium 815.13 0.53 0.07
Comex gold 1193.1 -2.2 -0.18
Comex silver 16.075 -0.072 -0.45
Euro 1.2184
DXY 89.991
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
