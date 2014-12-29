* Gold prices return most of Friday's near 2-pct gain
* Spot silver reverses gains, breaks support at $16/oz
* Stocks fall as Greek lawmakers fail to elect president
By Chris Prentice and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 29 Gold fell on Monday,
giving back most of the previous session's sharp short-covering
gains, and silver fell also, as a strong U.S. dollar and bearish
chart signals offset uncertainty over the prospect of fresh
elections in Greece.
Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $1,181.16 an ounce
by 2:09 p.m. EST (1909 GMT), following a 1.8-percent gain on
Friday.
The greenback recovered earlier losses, with the dollar
index higher against a basket of major currencies.
Silver was down 1.7 percent at $15.74 an ounce,
reversing earlier gains and extending losses after breaking
through support at $16.
Trading volumes were thin due to the Christmas and year-end
holidays. Floor trading for CME Group's precious and base metals
futures and options products will be closed on Jan. 1.
"As we traded into the U.S. session, there was more focus on
thin trading conditions and a breach of key technical areas" for
gold and silver, said David Meger, director of metals trading
for Vision Financial Markets in Chicago.
European shares and periphery euro zone bonds earlier
tumbled on news that the Greek parliament rejected the
government's presidential candidate, setting the stage for an
election that the anti bailout Syriza party could win.
The news from Athens "raises the risk of Grexit (Greek euro
exit) once again - not the best climate for Europe to begin the
new year," Saxo Bank's head of commodity research Ole Hansen
said, noting the support underlying the market in early trade.
Spot gold was on track for a 2 percent loss in 2014, and
spot silver was poised for a 19 percent annual decline.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell $13.40
to settle at $1,181.90 an ounce.
Bearish sentiment in the bullion market was evident in SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The fund's holdings fell 0.08 percent to
712.30 tonnes on Friday, a six-year low.
Demand for the metal was soft overnight in Asia, the primary
market for physical gold dealing.
However, China's gold imports from Hong Kong in November
rose to their highest level since February, indicating strong
demand in the world's top bullion consumer ahead of the Lunar
New Year.
Spot platinum was down 1.2 percent at $1,196.75 an
ounce and palladium was 0.9 percent lower, at $807.00 an
ounce.
