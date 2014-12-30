SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Gold on Tuesday traded firmly
below $1,200 an ounce as the dollar was perched at a near
nine-year high versus a basket of major currencies, undermining
the metal's appeal as a hedge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,182.40 an ounce
by 0019 GMT, after losing 1 percent on Monday.
* The U.S. dollar hit fresh highs against the euro on
Monday, while the dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hit its
highest since April 2006.
* Also hurting gold was stronger equities. Shares edged
higher in major markets on Monday, while crude oil prices
tumbled after a short-lived bounce. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500
closed at a record high.
* Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras failed to get enough
support for his presidential nominee and will call a national
election for Jan. 25. Stocks in Athens plunged, while yields on
10-year Greek bonds touched their highest since September 2013.
* The news failed to trigger enough safe-haven bids for gold
to offset the strength in the dollar.
* Bullion trading volumes were thin due to the Christmas and
year-end holidays. Floor trading for CME Group's precious metals
futures and options products will be closed on Jan. 1.
* In news from the physical markets, U.S. Mint American
Eagle gold coin sales are on track to fall nearly 40 percent in
2014, the biggest drop in eight years. Gold coin sales reached
524,500 ounces in 2014 so far, down from 856,500 ounces in 2013,
data on Monday showed.
* China's gold imports from Hong Kong in November rose to
their highest level since February, indicating strong demand in
the world's top bullion consumer ahead of the Lunar New Year.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hit fresh highs against the euro not
touched in nearly 29 months on Monday as traders expecting
tighter monetary policy in the United States compared to other
economies saw little reason to halt this year's rally in the
greenback.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Eurozone Money-M3 Moving Average Nov
1245 U.S. ICSC Chain Stores weekly
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly
1500 U.S. Consumer Confidence Dec
PRICES AT 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1182.4 -0.31 -0.03
Spot silver 15.78 0.03 0.19
Spot platinum 1198.25 5.55 0.47
Spot palladium 807.25 1.75 0.22
Comex gold 1182.8 0.9 0.08
Comex silver 15.79 0.011 0.07
Euro 1.2157
DXY 90.186
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)