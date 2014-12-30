* Asian stocks down on Greece worries
* Dollar index close to 9-year high
* Coming up: U.S. Consumer Confidence Dec at 1500 GMT
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Gold ticked higher on Tuesday
on weaker equities, but gains were limited as the dollar was
perched at a near-nine-year high versus a basket of major
currencies, undermining the metal's appeal as a hedge.
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,188.10 an ounce by
0720 GMT. Asian shares were weaker on Tuesday, as political
uncertainty in Greece made investors less willing to take risks
in the final trading days of 2014.
The dollar hovered near a 29-month high against the euro on
Tuesday after a Greek vote triggered the dissolution of the
country's parliament, while the dollar index was close to
its highest since April 2006.
"The decline in stocks is triggering some bids for gold but
the bigger influence on prices is still the dollar," said a
precious metals trader in Singapore.
Trading volumes have been thin due to the Christmas and
year-end holidays. Tuesday will be the last trading day of the
year in Japan. Floor trading for CME Group's precious metals
futures and options products will be closed on Jan. 1.
Gold fell 1 percent on Monday, and gained nearly 2 percent
in Friday's session.
"The big moves in the last few sessions is probably because
of the thin liquidity. Nothing fundamentally has changed in
terms of dollar and interest rate outlook," said the trader.
Some physical buying in China helped support prices.
Premiums in Shanghai were steady at about $4 an ounce on
Tuesday.
For the year, gold is down about 1.5 percent, hurt by a
stronger dollar and expectations of an interest rate hike in the
United States. The recent plunge in oil prices have also hurt
bullion's appeal as a hedge against oil-led inflation.
Gold slumped 28 percent in 2013 as investor demand waned on
the back of a robust U.S. economy and better-yielding stocks.
Many analysts have forecast more declines in gold prices.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, held near a six-year low,
reflecting bearish sentiment in the market.
In the short term, investors are focussed on developments in
Greece that could trigger safe-haven bids for bullion.
Greece heads to an early general election next month after
parliament rejected Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's nominee for
president on Monday, throwing the country into a new period of
political turmoil just as it emerges from economic crisis.
PRICES AT 0720 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1188.1 5.39 0.46
Spot silver 15.83 0.08 0.51
Spot platinum 1208.5 15.8 1.32
Spot palladium 808.47 2.97 0.37
Comex gold 1187.6 5.7 0.48
Comex silver 15.85 0.071 0.45
Euro 1.214
DXY 90.228
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and
Tom Hogue)