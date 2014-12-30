* Stocks fall in Europe on oil slide, Greece election
* Dollar index drops 0.3 pct as yen strengthens
* Gold prices set to end the year marginally lower
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 30 Gold rose 2 percent on
Tuesday, while silver jumped more than 4 percent as the dollar
weakened and stock markets slid, with concerns over tension
between Russia and the West also helping push the metal through
key chart levels.
Spot gold rose to a session high at $1,209.90 an
ounce, up 2.3 percent, and was up 1.5 percent at $1,200.20 an
ounce by 2:15 p.m. EST (1915 GMT). U.S. gold futures for
February delivery settled up $18.50 an ounce, or 1.6 percent, at
$1,200.40.
Silver was up 2.9 percent at $16.21 an ounce, after
rising 4.4 percent to a session high at $16.45.
A wave of risk aversion swept through global markets on
Tuesday, with end-of-year caution and worries about Greece's
future in the euro zone pushing European shares down. A drop in
oil prices also hurt sentiment.
Among currencies, the dollar index fell 0.3 percent,
pressured by strength in the yen as investors sought the
traditional safety of the Japanese currency amid end-of-year
nerves over economic risks ahead.
"Gold... has been on something of a roller coaster for the
past few days," Ed Meir, an analyst at INTL FCStone, said.
Gold traders said the metal was also being lifted by
concerns over tensions between Russia and the West. Russia's
Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a widening of U.S.
sanctions against Moscow this week may hamper bilateral
cooperation on some issues.
"Gold was heavily bid at the opening of the Comex... up to a
high of $1,202.80 on the Feb 2015 contract as it hit a flurry of
stops above 1190 and 1200 in shallow liquidity," one
London-based trader said.
Despite the choppy session's rally, the market was viewed as
technically bearish as it remained below the long-term
resistance level at $1,235.
"The one encouraging thing for the bulls today is that
today's volume is stronger than what we've seen lately, but
until we close above $1,235, bulls shouldn't get excited," said
Teddy Sloup, senior market strategist for iiTrader in Chicago.
For the year, gold is down less than 1 percent, hurt by a
stronger dollar and expectations of an interest rate rise in the
United States.
Some physical buying in China helped to support gold prices.
Premiums in Shanghai were steady at about $4 an ounce on
Tuesday.
Spot platinum gained 1.9 percent to $1,215.24 an
ounce and spot palladium fell 0.7 percent to $800.30 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy and Grant McCool)