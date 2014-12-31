SINGAPORE, Dec 31 Gold added to sharp overnight
gains on Wednesday as global equities took a hit from the
risk-averse sentiment in the market, triggering safe-haven bids
for the metal.
Bullion was on track to end the year on a steady note with
prices holding flat after a turbulent 2013, when prices slumped
for the first time in 13 years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,201.20 an
ounce by 0041 GMT. In the previous session, the metal climbed to
its highest in nearly two weeks of $1,209.90, before paring some
gains to close up 1.5 percent.
* Investors backed away from global equity markets on
Tuesday, with light volume magnifying moves, as worries about
Greece's future in the euro zone pushed shares lower and lifted
safe havens such as gold and U.S. government debt.
* The dollar also slipped against a basket of major
currencies on profit taking after a recent rally to a
near nine-year peak.
* Weaker stocks and the dollar help gold, seen as a hedge
against riskier assets. A softer greenback also makes gold
less-expensive for holders of other currencies.
* Gold also got a boost from safe-haven bids following
increased geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a widening of
U.S. sanctions against Moscow this week may hamper bilateral
cooperation on issues such as Iran's nuclear programme and the
Syrian crisis.
* Gold has had a relatively less-volatile year in 2014,
compared with a 28 percent slide last year and a $500 range.
* For this year, gold has lost 0.3 percent and traded in a
$260 range, though it did fall to a 4-1/2-year low in just last
month.
* Investor sentiment continues to be bearish due to optimism
over the U.S. economy and the dollar, and expectations of higher
interest rates in the world's largest economy.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.21 percent to
710.81 tonnes on Tuesday, a fresh six-year low.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets were set for a cautious close to 2014 on
Wednesday as worries about Greece's future in the euro zone
served as an excuse to take profits on popular trades.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Dec
1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims weekly
1500 U.S. Pending Home Index Nov
1500 U.S. Pending Sales Change Nov
PRICES AT 0041 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1201.2 1.34 0.11
Spot silver 16.27 0.01 0.06
Spot platinum 1215.4 2.15 0.18
Spot palladium 801.1 0.6 0.07
Comex gold 1201 0.6 0.05
Comex silver 16.27 -0.006 -0.04
Euro 1.2163
DXY 89.922
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)