SINGAPORE, Jan 2 Gold inched up on Friday as
higher oil prices boosted its safe-haven appeal, but the metal
looked set to post its third straight weekly loss, weighed down
by a strong dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,186.75 an ounce by
0030 GMT, after ending 2014 down about 2 percent.
* U.S. crude futures hit $55.11 a barrel before
easing below $55 a barrel on the first trading day of 2015 in
Asia, supported by last week's larger-than-expected fall in U.S.
crude stocks.
* Higher oil prices support gold as the metal is seen as a
hedge against oil-led inflation.
* Despite Friday's gains, bullion is down 0.7 percent for
the week.
* The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's
strength against a basket of six major currencies, was trading
close to its highest in nearly nine years.
* The index ended 2014 with its biggest annual increase
since 1997, boosted by strong U.S. economic data and
expectations of higher interest rates.
* A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies and also reduces its appeal as a hedge.
* Investor sentiment continued to be bearish. Holdings in
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25 percent to 709.02 tonnes on
Wednesday - a fresh six-year low.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro started the new year at 29-month lows in Asia
after the head of the European Central Bank fanned expectations
it would take bolder steps on stimulus this month, so
underlining the U.S. dollar's rate advantage.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0850 France Markit Mfg PMI Dec
1445 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI final Dec
1500 U.S. Construction Spending Nov
1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Dec
1500 U.S. ISM Manuf Employment Idx Dec
PRICES AT 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1186.75 5.15 0.44
Spot silver 15.81 0.17 1.09
Spot platinum 1213.2 10.7 0.89
Spot palladium 793 4.5 0.57
Comex gold 1186.9 2.8 0.24
Comex silver 15.855 0.256 1.64
Euro 1.2085
DXY 90.361
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)