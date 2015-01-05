(Corrects 6th paragraph to show that gold in euro terms is at
highest since Sept 2013, not Sept 2009)
* Global shares fall on Greece, lower oil
* Chinese premiums at $7/oz over global benchmark
* Dollar index hits nine-year high
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Jan 5 Gold rose one percent on Monday as
global shares fell on concerns over the future of Greece in the
euro zone and lower oil prices, while buying from top consumer
China picked up ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Spot gold rose to a session-high of $1,201.30 an
ounce in earlier trade and was up 0.9 percent at $1,199.70 by
1520 GMT. It fell to a one-month low of $1,168.25 on Friday,
before recovering on lower equities.
U.S. gold futures for delivery in February rose as
much as 1.3 percent to $1,202.20 an ounce.
The metal was underpinned by lower European shares due to
political uncertainty in Greece ahead of elections later this
month, while Wall Street fell one percent due to crude prices at
new 5-1/2-year lows.
"What's happening in the euro zone, particularly concerns
over a possible default by Greece ... is contributing to an
element of short-covering or indeed some safe-haven buying of
gold, particularly in euros," Mitsubishi Corp metals strategist
Jonathan Butler said. "That is probably helping offset the
strength in the dollar."
Gold in euro terms rose to its highest since
September 2013 at 1,007.47 euros an ounce.
Meanwhile, Chinese buying has picked up in recent weeks
ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, when gold is bought for
gifts. Demand is likely to stay strong until the holiday in
February.
Demand from buyers in China was reflected in higher premiums
to London gold prices. Prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange were
around $7 an ounce higher than the global benchmark. Premiums
were around $4-$5 last week.
Gold's gains defied a stronger dollar, up 0.4 percent
against a basket of major currencies, hitting a nine-year high
versus the euro, due to prospects of more monetary easing by the
European Central Bank.
Conversely, the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday
will be picked through for clues on the timing of interest rates
hikes.
A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher interest
rates would encourage investors to put money into
interest-bearing assets like stocks and bonds.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 2.5 percent
at $16.15 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.9 percent at
$1,211 an ounce and palladium gained 1.2 percent to
$796.00 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Susan Thomas and David Evans)