SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Gold was perched above $1,200
an ounce on Tuesday, supported by safe-haven bids as equities
weakened and as concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone
offset a stronger dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,201.66 an
ounce by 0025 GMT, but largely retained the previous session's
1.3-percent gain.
* Equity markets worldwide tumbled on Monday, led by
commodity-linked shares as oil prices fell to 5-1/2-year lows.
Both the Dow and S&P 500 suffered their biggest one-day declines
in about three months.
* Political uncertainty in Greece, which has renewed fears
of a Greek exit from the euro zone, also rattled European stocks
ahead of the country's elections later this month.
* Bullion is usually seen as an alternative investment to
riskier assets such as stocks.
* In a sign of improving sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, rose 0.25 percent to 710.81 tonnes on Monday, though still
near a six-year low.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
positions in gold and silver futures and options for the first
time in three weeks in the week to Dec. 30, U.S. government data
showed on Monday.
* The strength in the dollar, however, could cap any rallies
in gold. A robust dollar makes bullion more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
* The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's
strength against a basket of six major currencies, was trading
close to a nine-year peak reached on Monday, while the euro
hovered near its lowest since 2006.
* Another closely watched factor is demand from top consumer
China. Buying has picked up in recent weeks ahead of the Lunar
New Year holiday, when gold is bought for gifts. Demand is
likely to stay strong until the holiday in February.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro wallowed near a nine-year trough early on
Tuesday, keeping up a wobbly start to 2015 as the prospect of
more policy easing from the European Central Bank grew ever
stronger.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI Dec
0745 France Consumer Confidence Dec
0850 France Markit Serv PMI Dec
0855 Germany Markit Services PMI Dec
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly
1445 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Dec
1500 U.S. Factory Orders Nov
1500 U.S. Durable Goods Nov
1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec
1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Employment Dec
PRICES AT 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1201.66 -2.04 -0.17
Spot silver 16.1 -0.04 -0.25
Spot platinum 1206 0.9 0.07
Spot palladium 792.63 2.93 0.37
Comex gold 1201.9 -2.1 -0.17
Comex silver 16.12 -0.093 -0.57
Euro 1.1937
DXY 91.377
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)