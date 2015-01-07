SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Gold took a breather on
Wednesday after a three-day winning streak but held near its
highest in three weeks as investors sought safety in the metal
amid a tumble in global equities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,216.30 an ounce
by 0033 GMT, after jumping over 1 percent overnight to $1,222.40
- its highest since Dec. 15.
* Stock prices fell on global markets on Tuesday, stuck in a
dismal start to 2015 as tumbling oil prices and Greece's
possible exit from the euro zone struck a note of fear and drove
investors to safe-haven assets, including gold, the yen and
low-risk government bonds.
* Softer-than-expected U.S. economic data on Tuesday also
added to gold's appeal as a safer bet. Growth in the U.S.
services sector braked in December and new orders for
manufactured goods fell for a fourth straight month in November.
* The flight to safety was enough to offset possible losses
from the strength in the dollar, which is trading close
to a nine-year peak against a basket of major currencies.
* A stronger greenback typically hurts gold, as it makes
bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
* Doubts over gold's rally persisted as seen in the holdings
of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, that fell 0.42 percent to 707.82 tonnes on
Tuesday to a fresh six-year low.
* Investors will be eyeing key economic data due from Europe
and the United States later in the day for cues.
* In news from the physical markets, CME Group Inc's
planned Asian gold kilobar contract will begin trading in Hong
Kong on Jan. 26, a new entrant in the regional race to provide a
price benchmark.
* The Perth Mint's sales of gold coins and minted bars fell
to a four-month low in December, with annual sales declining by
a third.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share markets slipped while the euro hit a nine-year
trough on Wednesday as collapsing oil prices and worries about
the world economy drove skittish investors into the arms of safe
havens such as the yen and sovereign debt.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0855 Germany Unemployment Chg Dec
1000 Eurozone Inflation Dec
1000 Eurozone Unemployment Rate Nov
1200 U.S. Mortgage Maret Index weekly
1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index weekly
1315 U.S. ADP National Employment Dec
1330 U.S. International Trade Nov
PRICES AT 0033 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1216.3 -2.15 -0.18
Spot silver 16.43 -0.08 -0.48
Spot platinum 1219.8 6.4 0.53
Spot palladium 801.25 0.5 0.06
Comex gold 1216.8 -2.6 -0.21
Comex silver 16.47 -0.167 -1
Euro 1.1869
DXY 91.771
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)