SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Gold inched higher on Thursday
along with an uptick in oil prices, but gains were capped by the
strength in the dollar and strong U.S. economic data that
reduced the metal's appeal as a hedge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,212.63 an
ounce by 0045 GMT. The metal fell 0.7 percent in the previous
session, ending a three-day winning streak.
* Prices had climbed to a three-week high on global equities
concerns over a Greece exit of the euro zone if a left-wing
party that wants to cancel austerity measures wins the Jan. 25
elections.
* But gold lost some ground on Wednesday as stocks edged up
after recent sharp losses and as minutes from the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting in December showed the U.S. central
bank maintaining the status quo on interest rates.
* Data on Wednesday also showed the U.S. trade deficit fell
to an 11-month low in November as declining crude oil prices
curbed the import bill, prompting economists to sharply raise
their growth estimates for fourth-quarter growth.
* Traders were eyeing U.S. payrolls data due later this week
for clues about the economy and its potential impact on the
Fed's monetary policy.
* A robust economy could prompt the Fed to raise interest
rates soon, dulling demand for non-interest-bearing bullion.
* For now, investors were eyeing moves in oil prices, which
slumped to five-year lows earlier this week. U.S. crude stayed
above $48 a barrel on Thursday, holding on to gains in the
previous session following an unexpected drop in crude
inventories and a positive economic outlook at the world's
largest oil consumer the United States.
* Gold prices are at their highest level relative to oil
since the late 1990s as bullion holds its appeal while crude's
downward spiral shows no sign of ending amid rising supplies and
lacklustre demand.
* Rallies could be capped by strength in the dollar, which
is hovering near a nine-year peak against a basket of major
currencies.
* In a reflection of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.42 percent to 704.83 tonnes on
Wednesday, a fresh six-year low.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held near a nine-year low early on Thursday,
having been in the firing line again as investors wagered the
European Central Bank would have to take bolder stimulus steps
to combat growing deflationary pressures in the zone.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial Orders Nov
1000 Eurozone Producer Prices MM Nov
1000 Eurozone Retail Sales MM Nov
1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Jan
1230 U.S. Challenger Layoffs Dec
1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Weekly
PRICES AT 0045 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1212.63 2.58 0.21
Spot silver 16.52 0.04 0.24
Spot platinum 1217.99 4.49 0.37
Spot palladium 790.47 2.47 0.31
Comex gold 1213 2.3 0.19
Comex silver 16.56 0.016 0.1
Euro 1.1839
DXY 91.999
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)